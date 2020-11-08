NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 best destinations for Serge Ibaka ahead of the 2020-21 season

After Kawhi Leonard decided to leave the Toronto Raptors, many expected the franchise to disintegrate, but that did not happen. Serge Ibaka was a key factor in making sure the Raptors didn't drop off as much as expected, with the player showing improvement in his performances last season. With the 31-year-old attracting interest ahead of the NBA Free Agency 2020, he could realistically land up at any contending team.

On that note, let's have a look at a few teams that could land Serge Ibaka in the NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Top five teams Serge Ibaka could move to this off-season

For this list, we have picked five teams that could prove to be the best fit for Serge Ibaka. Moreover, with the player likely looking to win another title, we have considered contending teams that are reportedly interested in the services of the 31-year-old during the NBA Free Agency 2020.

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

After narrowly missing out on the NBA playoffs last season, the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to bolster its roster in the off-season. In this regard, they could look at the NBA Free Agency 2020 and pick up Serge Ibaka.

Zion Williamson recorded a career-high 31 PTS and added 9 REB and 5 AST for the Pelicans as New Orleans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 138-117. pic.twitter.com/6zQtve0y7L — NBA UK (@NBAUK) February 12, 2020

Serge Ibaka could be a valuable player for the Pelicans in ways more than one. With Zion Williamson being an absolute monster on the inside, the team needs players who can space the floor, something Serge Ibaka is elite at.

Additionally, with the 31-year-old being an impressive rim protector and defender, he could be a very useful presence for the team at both ends of the floor.

The New Orleans Pelicans may not be a contender just yet. However, considering the fact that the team has an outstanding young core, it could be a great option for Serge Ibaka during the NBA Free Agency 2020.

#4 LA Clippers

Despite being one of the favorites to win it all last season, the LA Clippers flamed out early in the 2020 NBA Finals. With one of their key players, Montrezl Harrell, reportedly unhappy with the franchise, the team direly needs a championship-caliber center.

Serge Ibaka could take up this role with aplomb. Not only is he elite inside the arc and has great touch around the rim, but he is also a threat from the deep and can space the floor. Considering the fact the player is in his prime and has the skillset the Clippers could benefit from, the 31-year-old could take the franchise all the way next season.

With the Clippers likely to be one of the championship contenders next season, the franchise could be a very good option for Serge Ibaka to move to during the NBA Free Agency 2020.