NBA Free Agency 2020 has seen several key players change teams or sign deals to return to their teams.

We have seen some moves at reasonable prices, such as the 'Sixth Man of the Year' winner from last season, Montrezl Harrell, signing with the LA Lakers for a two-year contract for a whopping $19 million. However, some deals might leave others dazed.

On that note, we will take a look at five overpaid players in NBA Free Agency 2020. The off-season's agenda for many contending teams is to maintain players that are key for their teams, and that often pushes teams to hand out big checks to prominent players.

NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 Most overpaid players signed this offseason

In this report, we will see five free agents who had enough leverage to make big deals in the NBA Free Agency 2020, even if their careers were not so impressive.

#5 Dāvis Bertāns

2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day

Sharp-shooters have been highly rated in NBA Free Agency 2020. Long-range shooting is a key element on most offensive systems in today's NBA. On that note, Dāvis Bertāns signed a contract during NBA Free Agency 2020. He inked a five-year, $80 million deal to remain with the Washington Wizards.

In the 2019-20 NBA season, the Latvian shooter averaged 15.4 points per game (career-high) and shot 42% from the three-point line. He made 41% of his shots from long range throughout his four-year NBA career.

The Wizards did not reach the NBA Playoffs last season with Bertāns on the squad. Regardless, they signed him to a big contract and kept his shooting efficiency on the roster.

Again, compared with the deal Montrezl Harrell got, Bertāns' deal looks incredibly big and overpaid. He averages eight points per game in his career and less than two three-pointers made per game. However, if his improvement continues, Bertāns could be big for Washington next year and justify his contract.

The deal also includes a termination option after the fifth year, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

#4 Malik Beasley

Photo Credit: AP.

Malik Beasley signed a four-year, $60 million contract to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA Free Agency 2020.

Restricted free agent Malik Beasley (@Mbeasy5) has agreed to a four-year, $60M deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his agent Brian Jungreis told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Last season, Beasley averaged 11.2 points per game in 55 appearances for the Denver Nuggets and the Timberwolves.

However, he averaged 20 points and five rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field and 42% from the three-point line as a starter for Minnesota. He entered NBA Free Agency as a nice piece to look for.

Beasley made 49 three-pointers in 14 games for Minnesota, and they are expecting even more from him. His development seems to be on the right path. Beasley averaged 11 points per game in 81 appearances for Denver in the 2018-19 season and had 47/40/84 shooting splits.

His shooting was the key aspect behind his big contract in NBA Free Agency 2020.

Beasley seems to be a great asset for the Wolves, but he must justify his deal on the court in the 2020-21 NBA season.