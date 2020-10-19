NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 power forwards available this off-season

The end of the 2019-20 NBA season has brought many of the teams' weaknesses under the spotlight. As this off-season rolls in, front offices will be looking in all directions to find the players that can give them the solution to their problems, with NBA Free Agency 2020 likely being one of them.

With that in mind, here are the top 5 free agent power forwards that franchises can go after this off-season.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 power forwards that franchises can go after this off-season

For this list, we will be handpicking the top 5 power forwards based on the player's overall ability as well as their achievements and contributions to teams they were earlier a part of. We have also omitted Anthony Davis from this list due to the fact that there is little to no doubt that the 27-year-old will re-sign with the LA Lakers.

With that in mind, let's get started.

#1 Danilo Gallinari

NBA Free Agency 2020: Danilo Gallinari would be an eye-watering free agent for any team

Possibly the most versatile big man in this NBA free agency, Danilo Gallinari has been more than just productive.

Gallinari was incredibly impressive for the OKC Thunder this past season, with his performances proving that he can be a factor on a championship team. Despite his versatility, his greatest asset is the spacing he provides due to his lethal shooting from behind the arc.

With the skillset the 32-year-old has, there will most definitely be a plethora of teams looking to acquire him this off-season.

Advertisement

#2 Jerami Grant

NBA Free Agency 2020: Jerami Grant has shown that he can be a reliable third option on a winning team

The Denver Nuggets were stellar this past season, with the team reaching the Western Conference finals as one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and Jerami Grant contributed massively to the cause.

The 26-year-old was quietly impressive during the regular season but absolutely exploded during the NBA Playoffs. Grant was brilliant as the team's third option, hitting some important shots in extremely tough periods for the team.

Jerami Grant has shown that he can be a reliable third option on a winning team and will most definitely be fielding interest from some of the more powerful franchises in the league during this NBA free agency.

#3 Carmelo Anthony

NBA Free Agency 2020: Carmelo Anthony is reportedly unlikely to re-sign with the Blazers

Advertisement

After a rejuvenating campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers, Carmelo Anthony has proven himself as a player who can make a difference on a winning team.

The 36-year-old was an important role player for the team and was especially impressive during the 2020 NBA Playoffs, stepping up in several difficult moments for the franchise.

Anthony is reportedly unlikely to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, which many teams will see as an opportunity during this NBA free agency. We will undoubtedly see the veteran return next season, irrespective of the team.

#4 Marcus Morris

NBA Free Agency 2020: Marcus Morris can be beneficial for many teams around the NBA

Despite the LA Clippers having a largely disappointing campaign, Marcus Morris was consistently excellent in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

Advertisement

Aggression issues aside, Morris was one of the Clippers' most important role players, hitting tough shots from behind the arc on one end while slowing down the opposition's best player on the other. These performances will help garner interest from teams during this NBA free agency.

We may just see Marcus Morris as an important piece on another title contender next season.

#5 Davis Bertans

NBA Free Agency 2020: Davis Bertans is one of the most underrated players in this year's free-agent class

It may not be something that is noticed or spoken about as much but Davis Bertans is definitely among the best shooters from behind the arc in the league today.

Just a reminder of how good Davis Bertans is 🥶



SNIPER

(🎥 @jackfrank_jjf )



pic.twitter.com/pkwPWNVfWt — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 22, 2020

The 27-year-old shot a blazing hot 42.4% from three on 8.7 attempts per game. Those numbers rank amongst the elite players in NBA. The fact that Bertans is not spoken about in higher regard shows how underrated he really is.

Advertisement

With shooting big-men being one of the league's biggest demand today, Davis Bertans will likely have his pick among a plethora of teams during this NBA free agency.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Miami Heat for the 2020-21 season