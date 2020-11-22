Create
NBA Free Agency 2020: Top 5 underrated signings this off-season

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Tonoy Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified 22 Nov 2020, 15:04 IST
Feature
NBA Free Agency 2020 has finally begun, and it has been an eventful one. With teams such as the LA Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks looking to be aggressive in the market, there have been more than just a few signings this off-season.

With that in mind, here are the five most underrated signings so far in NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: 5 most underrated signings this off-season

Here, we will be listing some of the most quietly impressive signings that franchises have made during NBA Free Agency 2020. Additionally, the fit of the player with the team will play a major role in the ranking of the move this off-season.

#5 Atlanta Hawks sign Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo
As mentioned before, the Atlanta Hawks have looked to be active in NBA Free Agency 2020, and the franchise has now signed two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo.

The 34-year-old will bring some much needed veteran experience and leadership into the team. Rondo is an exceptional passer, and could come off the bench in place of Trae Young. Additionally, his efforts on the defensive end will be a great asset for a team lacking in that facet of the game.

Given what Rajon Rondo brings to the table, the Atlanta Hawks could improve dramatically next season.

#4 Boston Celtics sign Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson
It was speculated in rumors that the Boston Celtics were looking to sign a versatile five in NBA Free Agency 2020. And the franchise has achieved exactly that by signing Tristan Thompson.

The 29-year-old can switch between the four and the five. He is a great rim protector, and can also step up on the outside to lock a player down. On the offensive end, he is a very good inside presence and has great touch around the rim.

Tristan Thompson is exactly the kind of player the Boston Celtics needed, and the move will go down as one of the most impressive signings during NBA Free Agency 2020.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 22 Nov 2020, 15:04 IST
NBA Miami Heat Los Angeles Lakers Rajon Rondo Avery Bradley NBA Players NBA Rumors NBA Predictions
