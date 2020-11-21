NBA Free Agency 2020: Carmelo Anthony could be a very positive addition to the New York Knicks this off-season

The New York Knicks have been a hot topic in rumors during NBA Free Agency 2020. The franchise recently cleared up $40 million in cap space by parting ways with six players, and with them looking to be active in the market, they have been linked with a number of stars this off-season. And one of the biggest names included in these rumors is Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony.

After being out of the NBA for a few years, Carmelo Anthony was given a chance by the Blazers. With the team, the 36-year-old had a rejuvenating year where he became an integral part of the roster. Many expected the veteran to re-sign with the franchise during NBA Free Agency 2020, but Anthony has since said he will be looking elsewhere this off-season.

Would Carmelo Anthony moving to the New York Knicks during NBA Free Agency 2020 be beneficial for both parties?

As good as the Portland Trail Blazers are, they aren't title contenders. So if Carmelo Anthony decides to leave during NBA Free Agency 2020, it's fair to say he wouldn't be missing out on much.

The New York Knicks may not be a playoff team right now, but the franchise has been making moves in the right direction. The roster is filled with young players brimming with talent, and the team is dedicated to developing them. The front office also got rid of any salaries deemed unnecessary, with the purpose of bringing in a player who can have a positive influence on the youngsters.

In terms of winning, the franchise isn't in the best position right now. But if Carmelo Anthony decides to move to the team, he would have a much bigger role as desired by him. Additionally, the 36-year-old could help the young players develop massively, potentially making the Knicks' future even brighter.

Taking into account what the player wants, the New York Knicks could be the perfect destination for Carmelo Anthony during NBA Free Agency 2020.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Do the New York Knicks need to bring in Carmelo Anthony?

Acquiring Carmelo Anthony during NBA Free Agency 2020 could have several positives for the New York Knicks.

The return of a former star will give multiple fans from around the league a reason to tune into the franchise's games. Anthony is also a seasoned veteran and was once one of the best scorers in the NBA.

While he isn't the player he used to be, Carmelo Anthony could use his experience to help the younger players grow and develop as the season goes on.

.@IanBegley joins @mariacmarino to discuss the latest with Gordon Hayward, the Knicks, and a possible Carmelo Anthony-Knicks reunion as NBA free agency begins 👇 pic.twitter.com/d87HJO5M3z — SNY (@SNYtv) November 21, 2020

Additionally, the star is still a very productive player, and could easily be a starter in the New York Knicks lineup. And so, bringing Carmelo Anthony in could give the team just a few more wins. In the best-case scenario, he could elevate the team enough to even compete for the playoffs during this upcoming season.

There could be some issues here and there. But overall, Carmelo Anthony would be a very good acquisition for the New York Knicks in NBA Free Agency 2020.

