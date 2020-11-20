NBA Rumors: 5 free agents the New York Knicks must go after this off-season

NBA rumors have reported that the New York Knicks are looking to free up cap space ahead of Free Agency 2020. The franchise has parted ways with the likes of Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis to confirm these reports, and now has $40 million in cap space this off-season.

With the franchise needing to be bolstered in several areas, here are 5 free agents the New York Knicks can pursue ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Rumors: 5 free agents the New York Knicks can acquire ahead of next season

We will be choosing from the players linked to the New York Knicks in NBA rumors. The fit of the player to the current roster will be a major factor behind their inclusion on the list.

#5 Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari

The New York Knicks are a team in need of defense as well as floor spacing. And while Danilo Gallinari is 32 years old, he would still be a perfect fit for the franchise, as reported in NBA rumors.

Gallinari is an elite shooter, and made 40.5% of his shots from behind the arc in the 2019-20 NBA season. The player isn't an elite defender, but he is a positive factor on that end of the floor and would greatly benefit the franchise's defense.

Overall, despite his age, Danilo Gallinari would bring a lot to the table, and needs to be pursued by the New York Knicks this off-season.

#4 Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic is another player on the older side, but the 34-year-old's skill-set is exactly what the New York Knicks need.

Dragic is an excellent defender, and his lateral quickness makes him a nightmare for guards to deal with. On the other end, the player is even better. A high IQ passer, Goran Dragic almost always makes the right decision. His abilities can make any offense in the league far better than it would be without him in it.

Bam Adebayo skies for the lob from Goran Dragic. pic.twitter.com/2uhDD4sOx7 — NBA (@NBA) January 6, 2020

There is a reason the veteran has been linked in NBA rumors to the franchise. If the New York Knicks want to take a massive leap forward, Goran Dragic is the player they need to go after during NBA Free Agency 2020.