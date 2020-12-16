NBA Free Agency 2020: Twitter goes in a frenzy as Giannis Antetokounmpo signs $228M Supermax, biggest deal in league history

There was major suspense around Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. NBA Trade Rumors linked him with a move to the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. Potential suitors also had one eye on what Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision would be in NBA Free Agency. Let's check the latest update on that front.
NBA Free Agency 2020: Twitter erupts as Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a bumper 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Reigning MVP and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced that he is signing an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The announcement will put an end to all the NBA Free Agency rumors surrounding him. According to Shams Charania of 'The Athletic', the 'Greek Freak' will be signing a 5-year, $228.2 million contract extension with the Bucks, making it the largest deal in NBA history.
Giannis Antetokounmpo made the announcement on Twitter, sending the NBA fraternity on the social media networking site into a frenzy. Fans, analysts and even NBA stars took to Twitter to share their take on the deal. Naturally, it resulted in hilarious and informative tweets flooding the timeline. Here are some of the best ones:
Giannis Antetokounmpo has decided to keep his options open though, as there is an opt-out clause in the agreement. As a result, the fifth year of the contract will be a player option. The Greek forward was being courted by various teams this offseason, and would have been the biggest free agent available on the market in 2021. However, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally managed to tie him down to a long term deal.
Over the last few months, the Milwaukee Bucks have tried to do everything in their power to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their efforts began with a blockbuster NBA trade for Jrue Holiday, which saw them ship five first-round picks in exchange for the New Orleans Pelicans guard.
However, the front office ended up botching a deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic, who joined the Atlanta Hawks recently. The Milwaukee Bucks still have a title-contending core, which has the likes of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, apart from Giannis Antetokounmpo himself.
Also Read: LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - December 16th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21