NBA Free Agency 2020: Twitter goes in a frenzy as Giannis Antetokounmpo signs $228M Supermax, biggest deal in league history

There was major suspense around Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. NBA Trade Rumors linked him with a move to the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. Potential suitors also had one eye on what Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision would be in NBA Free Agency. Let's check the latest update on that front.

NBA Free Agency 2020: Twitter erupts as Giannis Antetokounmpo signs a bumper 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks

Reigning MVP and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has announced that he is signing an extension with the Milwaukee Bucks. The announcement will put an end to all the NBA Free Agency rumors surrounding him. According to Shams Charania of 'The Athletic', the 'Greek Freak' will be signing a 5-year, $228.2 million contract extension with the Bucks, making it the largest deal in NBA history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made the announcement on Twitter, sending the NBA fraternity on the social media networking site into a frenzy. Fans, analysts and even NBA stars took to Twitter to share their take on the deal. Naturally, it resulted in hilarious and informative tweets flooding the timeline. Here are some of the best ones:

i respect giannis's decision to not come to toronto until construction at union station is done in 2025 — alex (@steven_lebron) December 15, 2020

Warriors and Heat fans finding out Giannis is staying in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/gbfvJAsI9N — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 15, 2020

Teams across the league watching Giannis sign his extension 😢 pic.twitter.com/t2LAqfjCkp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2020

Five biggest contracts in NBA history



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2020) $228.2M

2. Russell Westbrook (2017) $206.8M

3. Steph Curry (2017) $201.2M

4. Klay Thompson (2019) $189.9M

5. Anthony Davis (2020) $189.9M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 15, 2020

Great for the NBA that a guy stays with his drafted team long term and hopefully brings more parity to the league



If you hate super teams you can’t also complain about Giannis being in a small market https://t.co/7rOMrAf57n — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 15, 2020

he wanted to follow me to LA, but i told him the state of wisconsin needs him now more than ever. congrats giannis, i’ll see u when i get back home https://t.co/va73a7r8FN — James (@CaucasianJames) December 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo has decided to keep his options open though, as there is an opt-out clause in the agreement. As a result, the fifth year of the contract will be a player option. The Greek forward was being courted by various teams this offseason, and would have been the biggest free agent available on the market in 2021. However, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally managed to tie him down to a long term deal.

In the 2025-26 season, Giannis Antetokounmpo will make $158,232 per quarter. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 15, 2020

man I hope Giannis wins a title with the Bucks someday. It is cool when different sports things happen instead of the same sports things happening — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 15, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks fans after the Giannis extension :#FearTheDeer



pic.twitter.com/CHRKpy8Wt3 — Tyler Rucker (@tyler_rucker) December 15, 2020

Giannis made the right decision by getting his lettuce and staying in Milwaukee. Salute @Giannis_An34 💯💪🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 15, 2020

@pconnaughton I hope he uses the pens we all gave him!! 🖊🖊🖊 https://t.co/G11lgQ3eE3 — Khris Middleton (@Khris22m) December 15, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to sell watches & CDs in the streets of Athens to help support his family.



Ten years later, Giannis has now signed a five-year, $228 million extension with the Milwaukee Bucks — the largest deal in NBA history.



Amazing. pic.twitter.com/AjA53SZAMP — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 15, 2020

Over the last few months, the Milwaukee Bucks have tried to do everything in their power to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo. Their efforts began with a blockbuster NBA trade for Jrue Holiday, which saw them ship five first-round picks in exchange for the New Orleans Pelicans guard.

However, the front office ended up botching a deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic, who joined the Atlanta Hawks recently. The Milwaukee Bucks still have a title-contending core, which has the likes of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, apart from Giannis Antetokounmpo himself.

