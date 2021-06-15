NBA Free Agency 2021: 3 teams that should target Trevor Ariza in the off-season

Trevor Ariza could be a key pickup in NBA free agency 2021 for several teams. Ariza has had a journeyman-like career so far, having played for ten different teams in his career. The former LA Lakers star's ability to defend multiple positions and ability to play without the ball in offense makes him a valuable player, especially for title-contending teams.

3&D wings are considered to be the most important prototype of role players in the modern-day NBA. Ariza is one of the most experienced and defensively versatile role players who could be available this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that should make an attempt to add him to their roster in NBA free agency 2021:

#1 Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers will look to add a defensive anchor in NBA free agency 2021.

The Portland Trail Blazers' lack of options in defense has prevented them from making deep playoff runs in the last few seasons, despite having an offensive talent like Damian Lillard.

The team added players like Robert Covington and Derrick Jones Jr. to improve at the defensive end, but the duo didn't have the desired impact in the playoffs.

Portland Trailblazers 2020 Offseason:



- Acquired Robert Covington

- Signed Derick Jones Jr.

- Signed Harry Giles

- Acquired Enes Kanter

- Resigned Rodney Hood

- Resigned Carmelo Anthony pic.twitter.com/tEAiy7jgCp — The Basketball Insider (@TheBallInsider) December 10, 2020

Trevor Ariza is a player they could target in NBA free agency 2021, as he could be a defensively-minded option to feature alongside Covington in the forward spots. The Blazers have plenty of offense in Lillard, CJ McCollum and even Jusuf Nurkic, so Ariza could complement the trio.

#2 Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets might have to negotiate the departure of Paul Millsap in NBA free agency 2021.

The Denver Nuggets might have to negotiate the departure of Paul Millsap this summer, which would leave a forward spot vacant. Millsap was Aaron Gordon's backup in the 2021 NBA playoffs, so the Nuggets will have to sign a replacement if the veteran does indeed end up leaving.

The rookie extension of Michael Porter Jr. is the center of attention in Denver this offseason.



How should the Nuggets handle it and what options do they have?https://t.co/sH5bM54Zak — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 14, 2021

The Denver Nuggets will have the option of signing Trevor Ariza, who will likely command a much more team-friendly contract than Millsap. The Nuggets suffered defensively in their playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. So they should look to sign Ariza, who is one of the few affordable defensive wings available in the NBA free agency 2021.

#3 Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers - Game Four

The Utah Jazz have an almost complete roster but have one glaring weakness - perimeter defense. Royce O'Neale has been serviceable all these years, but he has struggled against the opposition's no. 1 scoring options in the playoffs. If the Jazz work around their cap to sign a player like Trevor Ariza, they could provide O'Neale with much-needed help.

Ariza can also play off the ball, meaning the Jazz won't have to worry about the frequency of his touches in a game. Ariza would fit Quin Synder's defensive philosophy, so he could be a valuable addition for the Jazz in NBA free agency 2021.

