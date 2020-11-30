NBA Free Agency 2021: 5 players whose future will be under the spotlight next summer

We are just a day away from the first day of training for the 2020-21 NBA season, and many players are at pivotal points in their careers. Considering how the next NBA season goes, these players will either switch teams or ask for bigger contracts.

The shape of the NBA will undoubtedly be very different from what it is now, as the decisions these stars make will impact the entire league. NBA Free Agency 2021 is going to be a star-studded window, with some major players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo hitting the market.

5 player situations we need to pay attention to for next season's NBA free agency period

Often, stars don't win championships with their original roster.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are perfect examples of superstar players who left their original team and went to a franchise with better talent in hope of an NBA title.

Let's take a look at 5 players whose situation for the next NBA free agency will depend on how the 2020-21 season goes.

#1 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo's max contract extension has been one of the hottest topics of discussion in NBA free agency 2020.

The back-to-back reigning MVP has led the Milwaukee Bucks to the best record in the league for two consecutive years, but has experienced postseason disappointments.

The Bucks' inability to make the NBA Finals despite having the best regular season record has left many uncertain about Giannis' future with the franchise.

Giannis is considered unstoppable at the rim, as his driving tendency along with his gifted height and wingspan make him an offensive force like no other. If his drive to the rim is obstructed, he kicks out a pass to any of the 4 shooters surrounding him.

However, irrespective of how good the system works in the regular season, the success simply doesn't translate to the playoffs.

If the Bucks fail to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with All-Star talent and encounter postseason disappointment this year as well, we might see the 'Greek Freak' play for another franchise where his chances of winning the NBA title are better.

#2 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is widely considered the best two-way player in the NBA. The 4-time All-Star has won 2 'Defensive Player of the Year' awards and numerous All-NBA defensive team selections.

His offense has often been overshadowed by his defensive prowess, but he has still managed to score 20+ points per game on remarkable efficiency. He signed with the LA Clippers in the 2019 offseason.

Kawhi Leonard had a disastrous ending to his first season as an LA Clipper. The team, after being named title favorites, lost to the Denver Nuggets in a humiliating Game 7 loss in the 2020 Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Leonard has 1 year left on his contract and will be a free agent during the next offseason. If the Clippers have another postseason failure, their star athlete Kawhi Leonard might decide to take his talents elsewhere in NBA free agency.

#3 Paul George

Paul George's situation is similar to his teammate Kawhi Leonard's. Just like Leonard, George was acquired by the LA Clippers in the 2019 offseason and will be a free agent next offseason. The guard is a bonafide star in this league - he averaged 20+ points per game last season and finished 3rd in MVP voting in 2019.

However Paul George's performance in the 2020 playoffs left many disappointed. The LA Clippers gave away considerable assets to the OKC Thunder in exchange for George and if he doesn't deliver in the 2020-21 season as well, his talents could be useful elsewhere.

Many have given the LA Clippers only one more year to make a title run, because after this, both their stars are free agents and could walk away.

#4 Russell Westbrook

Much like everyone else in this list, postseason disappointments have haunted Russell Westbrook.

After the blockbuster deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets to be paired up with James Harden, many expected the new backcourt duo to reach new heights.

The team's 2019-20 season was a disappointment, as they were knocked off in 5 games by the LA Lakers in the 2020 Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston, considering the rumors surrounding his lack of chemistry with James Harden. The 9-time All-Star has received little interest from title contending teams, since no roster is looking for a 32-year-old ball-dominant point guard.

A Russell Westbrook-John Wall swap with the Washington Wizards reportedly fell through, and Westbrook will start next season as a Rocket. His future, however, is still uncertain, as the 2017 MVP could be traded to a different team soon.

#5 James Harden

Speaking of postseason disappointment, the most common criticism against James Harden is his inability to perform in the playoffs. The 2018 MVP, also known as "The Beard", has had marvellous regular seasons averaging over 30+ points per game and being in contention for the MVP award on several occasions.

However, Harden has never had an NBA Finals appearance. He recently rejected a massive 2-year $103 million extension with the Houston Rockets, which means that his decision to leave the franchise is all but made.

Although he is a liability on defense, Harden more than makes up for it with his exceptional offensive prowess. He is a one-of-a-kind scorer, and has led the league in scoring for three straight years.

It appears as though the Houston Rockets will have another shot at the NBA title with Harden and Westbrook in the 2020-21 season. But unless he finds postseason success, it is certain that he will leave for another franchise.

