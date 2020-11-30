NBA superstar Stephen Curry gets his own brand with Under Armour to rival Nike's Jordan

Endorsements are one of the biggest factors that determine an athlete's brand value, something that is true in the NBA as well. Golden State Warriors' dynamic point guard Stephen Curry is one of the most bankable NBA stars around and is the face of the sports activewear brand 'Underarmour'.

With the popular franchise launching a new subsidiary, let's check out the details surrounding this development.

Underarmour to launch standalone brand with NBA star Stephen Curry

Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

Stephen Curry has endorsed Underarmour for a while now. The sportswear company is now planning to launch a standalone brand that will feature Curry's name.

The aim is to go toe to toe with Nike's Jordan brand that has established itself as an iconic product line. Curry already has a bunch of signature shoes with Underarmour, and this venture is likely to increase both his and the brand's popularity multifold.

Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change

Stephen Curry has been in the news lately for the exhibition golf game he played that also involved Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley.

The Golden State Warriors star, however, ended up on the losing side, as golf legend Mickelson and former NBA MVP Barkley proved too strong a competition for Stephen Curry and 2-time NFL championship winner Peyton Manning.

Advertisement

JUST IN: Under Armour is officially launching its standalone brand with NBA star Steph Curry, in a bid to rival Nike's Jordan Brand. Will it work?👟🏀 $uaa $nke https://t.co/RhVTYgqLqt — Lauren Thomas (@laurenthomas) November 30, 2020

Stephen Curry was sidelined for most of the 2019-20 season due to a wrist injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA finals against Toronto Raptors, a series the Golden State Warriors lost in six games.

Curry and the Warriors will be looking to bounce back next season after finishing the last campaign at the bottom of the Western Conference. However, the franchise was struck a huge blow recently when star shooting guard Klay Thompson was ruled out of the entire 2020-21 season.

Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles. Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/w733cWawK6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 19, 2020

That makes Stephen Curry one of the key players for the Warriors in the upcoming NBA season. He has a strong support cast in the form of Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. The trio will look to help the team reach the Western Conference finals and take them all the way too.