NBA Free Agency: 3 veteran free agents the Houston Rockets could still sign

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 30 // 18 Aug 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Andre Iguodala is expected to become a free agent in the coming weeks

Back in May, the Houston Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors for the fourth time in five years. The defeat was particularly frustrating as Golden State were without both Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins through respective injuries. So it didn't come as a surprise when multiple reports claimed the franchise were open to trading their entire roster in favour of a rebuild.

However, it was the Oklahoma City Thunder that entered rebuild mode and the Rockets took full advantage by exchanging Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook. The acquisition of a second superstar puts Mike D'Antoni's men in a strong position going into the new season, despite mighty competition in the West.

Yet aside from Westbrook's addition, the Rockets haven't done much to improve and further arrivals would be welcome ahead of their first game on October 21. So with just over two months until opening night, here are three free agents Houston could pursue:

#3 Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah spent the 18/19 season in a reserve role with the Memphis Grizzlies

Clint Capela was among the names expected to leave Houston this summer, although the Rockets have instead lost their backup duo of Nene and Kenneth Faried. Tyson Chandler has been among their few signings, although the 36-year-old struggled during his most recent stint with the Lakers and unlikely to play more than a handful of minutes each night.

This leaves D'Antoni with a shortage of quality at the five and Joakim Noah would add resistance to one of the NBA's weakest defensive units. A veteran minimum deal should be enough to land the 34-year-old and should Noah put up similar numbers to what he averaged with the Grizzlies last year, he could prove a solid addition.

1 / 3 NEXT