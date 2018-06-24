Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2018 NBA Free Agency: 5 Best Point Guards Available

The top 5 free agent point guards this summer to look out for in the summer of 2018.

Sahar Hadida
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 23:50 IST
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
Isaiah Thomas

In recent years, the point guard position became the most important one on an NBA team's lineup. With the emergence of the three-point shot, the focal point switched from dominating big-men to quick and small guards who can shoot from distance.

There are so many high-quality point guards in today's NBA, that guys like John Wall, Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard aren't able to go through the first round of the playoffs or even miss out on the postseason altogether, like in Kemba Walker's case.

A team who aspires to be a contender can't just compromise on one, they have to go all in for the best candidate they can get. This is why teams will look to upgrade this spot this summer and will be willing to pay big.

Here are the top 5 free agents right now on the market able to fill the point guard spot.

#5 Elfrid Payton

Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets
Phoenix will probably not stand in Payton's way this summer

Some of you may know Elfrid Payton only for his crazy haircut, but the 24-year-old has actually managed to rack up a decent stat line in his four years in the NBA.

Payton is one of only seven players in NBA history to average six assists, three rebounds and a steal in each of their first four seasons in the league. He joins a respectful group of players like Chris Paul, Jason Kidd and Tim Hardaway.

He improved his shooting percentage from the field this past season and stacked ten triple-doubles in his career so far.

Even though he is still a limited shooter, both from the field and from the line, Payton is still a great facilitator and a good ball handler, averaging around 2.6 assists for every turnover.

Payton will be a restricted free agent this summer, but some reports say Phoenix are open to renounce him. Teams that need a good point guard at an affordable price will definitely jump on this bargain.

NBA Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Rajon Rondo Chris Paul NBA Players
