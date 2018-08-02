NBA Free Agency: Houston Rockets Interested In JR Smith, Kent Bazemore

James Harden and JR Smith (Image courtesy: CavsNation)

What's the story?

After losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute this offseason, the Houston Rockets are looking for replacements and reportedly interested in Atlanta Hawks' Kent Bazemore and Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith.

In case you didn't know

After four seasons since 2014, Ariza came to terms on a 1-year, $15 million deal with the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the Mbah A Moute is set to represent the LA Clippers for the second time in three years after both parties agreed to a 1-year $4.3 million dollar deal.

Heart of the matter

On his podcast - the Lowe Post, ESPN's Senior NBA Writer Zach Lowe reported that the Rockets have been rumored to be chasing Kent Bazemore. He also further detailed that the Houston franchise has also "kicked the tires" on JR Smith.

While Bazemore has 2 years and $37 million on his deal left, JR Smith has 2 years and $22.4 million guaranteed left. So expected trade package will include Ryan Anderson (2 years, $41 million remaining), whose salary is at least in the vicinity of these two wings.

The 2018 Western Conference Finalist are in desperate need of a wing who can hold his ground on both ends of the floor. Reports have suggested that they are expected to acquire Carmelo Anthony, after he passed waivers but he doesn't necessarily fit their blueprint of a value-for-money two-way wing.

When you analyse the moves of the summer so far, it's quite clear that the Rockets have most certainly regressed. They gave a 33-year old Chris Paul a 4-year $160 million deal and lost two critical wings in Ariza and Mbah A Moute. To make matters worse, their replacements aren't great - James Ennis, Melo, Michael Carter-Williams and now JR Smith?

What next?

So far, everybody has called the Rockets a loser in the 2018 free agency. However, everybody is also giving their General Manager - Daryl Morey - the benefit of the doubt, given his track record of improving his teams on the fly.

Note: Daryl Morey is the reigning NBA Executive of the Year.