NBA Free Agency: Houston Rockets to sign Andre Iguodala if he’s bought out by Memphis Grizzlies

Andre Iguodala has been among the Warriors' most influential players

What's the rumor?

Amidst a flurry of huge deals on the opening night of free agency, Andre Iguodala was traded by the Golden State Warriors to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors were hesitant to lose one of their most influential players both on and off the court, although losing Iguodala was the only way the Warriors could make the necessary room to acquire D’Angelo Russell in a sign-and-trade deal from the Brooklyn Nets.

Yet, it is doubtful that Iguodala will want to spend the final years of his career on a team that won't be contending for a playoff spot, and a buyout remains a strong possibility.

If a buyout happens, the 35-year-old will attract plenty of interest from around the league, and Tim McMahon of ESPN believes the Houston Rockets will be among the interested teams.

Rockets would be among the teams with strong interest in Andre Iguodala if he receives a buyout from the Grizzlies, per sources. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 1, 2019

In case you didn't know...

Iguodala was selected 9th overall in the 2004 draft, and during a hugely successful career, the Arizona product has made over 1000 regular season appearances. Iguodala spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, and after spending a season with the Nuggets, Iguodala joined the Warriors back in 2013.

During a memorable spell in Golden State, Iguodala won three titles, also taking home the 2015 Finals MVP. The veteran is entering the final year of a three-year, $48 million deal that he signed with the Warriors in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Iguodala is entering the twilight of his career, and injuries continue to take their toll on the two-time All-Star. However, there is no reason why he cannot make an impact on a championship contender such as the Rockets this season before finally retiring.

What's next?

The Free Agency period continues, and the likes of Kawhi Leonard are still on the market. In terms of the Rockets, the franchise remains keen on signing Jimmy Butler if a proposed move to the Miami Heat falls apart.