NBA Games Today: LA Clippers looking to extend their lead over Dallas Mavericks, with Boston Celtics and Raptors aiming to complete a sweep

The NBA games today will feature the Game 4 battles of some very exciting first round match-ups. Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers will be looking to increase their lead against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Denver Nuggets will be facing Utah Jazz who will be confident after their thumping win in the third game. Eastern conference teams Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors will try and sweep the series against the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

Let us have a look at all the NBA games today.

NBA Games Today - All you need to know

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

The Toronto Raptors have been absolutely dominant in the first three games in the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets. Nick Nurse's men have been exceptional on both the ends of the court and will be expected to win game three by a handsome margin against the handicapped Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets will be playing to avoid a sweep in the fourth game. The Toronto Raptors in all probability will field the same lineup as they have done in the first two games. It should be a straight forward win for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA games today.

Denver Nuggets vs Utah Jazz

Denver Nuggets v Utah Jazz - Game Three

After Mike Conley's return in-game three, the Utah Jazz have look in a good position to win the best of seven games series against the Denver Nuggets. The Denver Nuggets defence hasn't performed well against the Utah Jazz guards.

On the other hand, Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert has made life difficult in the paint for Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Denver Nuggets' only hope to win tonight will be coach Mike Malone making major adjustments in the starting line-up in the NBA games today.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

The Boston Celtics will be looking to carry their winning momentum in game four of the round one series against the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA games today.

Philadelphia 76ers, on the other hand, will have to win this game to avoid getting swept in the series. Joel Embiid will play a key role in this fixture as they are missing star point guard Ben Simmons. The Boston Celtics should easily win this tie and complete the sweep in the NBA games today.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

After an important win in game three, Doc Rivers and LA Clippers will want to win the fourth game and put themselves in a comfortable position in the series. Kawhi Leonard has been the best player for the LA Clippers against the Dallas Mavericks and his team will be expecting another masterclass from him tonight in the NBA games today.

All eyes will be on Luka Doncic of Dallas Mavericks who had to leave the court in the last game due to injury. His absence will hurt the Mavericks' chances to win.

