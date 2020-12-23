NBA Games Today: Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics TV Schedule, Time, Channel & Live Stream

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics in both teams’ first game of the NBA 2020-21 Regular season. The Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics match-up is one of 13 NBA games today. All eyes will be on Giannis Antetokounmpo as the 2-time NBA MVP winner will want to a quick start to the season.

Both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are considered strong contenders for the Eastern Conference, although the Celtics will have quite a few players missing due to injury. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks will have all of their mains stars to count upon. Both teams were knocked out by the Miami Heat from the NBA bubble, and will be looking to have a more successful run in the playoffs this time around.

My 2020-2021 #NBA Predictions (1/2)



East



1 - Milwaukee Bucks

2 - Miami Heat

3 - Brooklyn Nets

4 - Boston Celtics

5 - Philadelphia 76ers

6 - Toronto Raptors

7 - Indiana Pacers

8 - Washington Wizards #NBATwitter — Alex Guiden (@AlexGuiden) December 23, 2020

NBA Games Today: Team News

Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks will not miss any of their stars

The Milwaukee Bucks have a fully-fit array of stars, will be looking to start Jrue Holiday, Giannis, and Khris Middleton together. The Milwaukee Bucks also boast of a brand-new bench, with players such as Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig, Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton all available for the season opener.

I wonder how many teams and other NBA players thought they were potentially going to sign Giannis?Haha the jokes on you.#milwaukee #bucks — Jihan Saino/23rdLLevel Entertainment (@JihanSaino) December 23, 2020

The only player that is currently injured among the Milwaukee Bucks roster is new signing and NBA veteran DJ Augustin. The Boston Celtics are known for their overall shooting prowess from across positions, Jrue Holiday's defensive contributions might just be the difference in an otherwise close match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: DJ Augustin

Suspended: None

Boston Celtics

Coach Brad Stevens will be hoping that Kemba Walker's absence does not affect the Celtics' start to the season

There is little doubt that the Boston Celtics will be going into the 2020-21 NBA season expecting to make a serious push for the Larry O'Brien trophy. The Boston Celtics have a young core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with able support from players such as Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart.

Set your alarms for tomorrow. CELTICS BACK BAY-BEEEEEE.



Celtics vs. Bucks at 08:30AM PST. pic.twitter.com/5NHyd8zR6Z — ☘️ᴄᴇʟᴛɪᴄꜱ ᴍᴀɴɪʟᴀ🇵🇭 (@CelticsMNL) December 23, 2020

Of course, Kemba Walker is not available for the season opener and will not be playing for quite a while. On the other hand, Romeo Longford is also not available, with Tacko Fall being listed as a doubtful for the opening game. Regardless, the Boston Celtics have enough in their arsenal to ensure they get off to a winning start.

Injured: Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Doubtful: Tacko Fall

Suspended: None

At what time will Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics commence?

USA: 23rd December 2020, 07:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 24th December 2020, 6 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics

For those in the USA, the game will be televised nationally on NBC Boston and can also be streamed on their network.

International viewers can stream the game live through a subscription of the NBA League Pass.