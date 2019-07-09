NBA History: 5 greatest Paul George performances of all time

Punit Pathak FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 // 09 Jul 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PG13

Paul George is one of the best two-way players in the league at the moment and was selected as the tenth overall pick in the first round of the 2010 NBA Draft by the Indiana Pacers. He entered the league as a shooting guard but was later moved to the small forward position.

George is regarded by many as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He is known for his ability to perform well on both ends of the court. He is a six-time NBA All-Star who won NBA most improved player award in 2013 and was the leader in steals last year.

Paul George recently joined the Los Angeles Clippers along with 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Let us take a look at some of the best performances of PG-13 during his time in the NBA (with Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder).

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.)

#5 Pacers Vs Hawks: April 21, 2013

Atlanta Hawks v Indiana Pacers

The Pacers were pitted against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2013 NBA Playoffs. In Game one of the series, it was time for George to step up and he did it in style. He recorded his first career playoff triple-double, scoring 23 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Paul became the first Indiana player since Mark Jackson to get a postseason triple-double.

Paul started the game with ease, scoring only 7 points in the first quarter, but was strong on the defensive end. Throughout the game, he made 17 free-throws out of 18 but wasn't able to get a single three-pointer.

George stayed on court for 44 minutes and made 10 defensive rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block, showing his defensive abilities. He contributed to the offense, grabbing 12 assists. The Pacers won the game 107-90 and later went on to win the series 4-2 with some incredible performance by Paul George.

1 / 5 NEXT