NBA History: 5 Players with most 60-point games

Kobe Bryant is among the NBA stars that have recorded multiple 60-point games

During the history of the NBA, there have been dozens of incredibly talented offensive players to grace the league, although even many of the best have struggled to post a 60 point game. Throughout the history of the NBA, a 60+ point game has been recorded just 73 times - with just twenty-six different players accomplishing the feat.

Big names such as Carmelo Anthony, Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, and Klay Thompson have all enjoyed 60-point games, however, they managed to do so on just one occasion - and only five players have managed to top 60 points more than once.

So, here we will take a look at the five players that have defied the odds to record the most 60-point games in NBA history.

#5 Elgin Baylor - 3

Elgin Baylor spent his entire career with the Lakers

Often the forgotten member of the multiple 60-point game club, Elgin Baylor accomplished the feat on three occasions during his illustrious career. Baylor spent his whole career with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 27.4 points per game, and he first reached the haul as he dropped 64 points on the Boston Celtics during the 1959-60 season.

By the 1960-61 season, the dynamic forward was firmly in his prime, and Baylor dropped a career-high 71 points during the Lakers' 123-108 win over the New York Knicks. Baylor would also reach the 60-point threshold for a third time in the following season as he recorded 63 points during a thrilling 151-147 3OT win over the Warriors.

Despite coming close on a number of other occasions, Baylor could never add to his tally of three regular-season 60 point games, although he dropped 61 points on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals - and is still the only player in NBA history to score at least sixty points in the NBA Finals.

