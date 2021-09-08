NBA History: Revisiting the top 5 moments from a memorable 2015-16 season

The 2015-16 NBA season is one of the best years in the history of the NBA. Whether it was an electric NBA All-Star weekend, extraordinary individual accomplishments or outlandish team records set, 2016 had everything and will be remembered for a long time. Let's take a look at all that transpired in a year that saw many new fans have interest in the NBA.

#5 Zach LaVine wins Slam Dunk Contest

(Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

When Aaron Gordon entered the 2016 Slam Dunk contest in a tuxedo with Classic Man as the backdrop, a new kind of NBA excitement was on deck. Zach LaVine was looking to defend his dunk contest title, and man, we were in for a show. The contest was previously under heavy criticism for either not having stars or simply not being as entertaining as years past, and LaVine and Gordon dispelled that rather quickly. Both were innovative and precise in their attempts and used props throughout. The judges, Shaq, George Gervin, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Magic Johnson - legends all in every right - were privy to an event that put a true charge on the NBA's All-Star Saturday Night.

#4 Luke Walton starts 24-0

Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP

With head coach Steve Kerr sidelined, assistant Luke Walton led the defending champion Golden State Warriors for the first 43 games of the 2015-16 NBA season. The Dubs were so good in that stretch that Walton set an NBA record for the most wins out of the gate without a loss at 24. Dominant wins happened, and of course Steph Curry's season was about to become an NBA record breaker. Walton, while Kerr recouperated, went 39-4. Stellar. It seemed as if the Warriors were toying with the rest of the NBA. Golden State looked upbeatable and as dynastic a team as the NBA has seen. Everything else went right for the rest of the regular season in one of the best years any team has ever had in the NBA. More on that later.

Stephen Curry’s best plays from the Warriors’ 24-0 start in 2015



His absolute peak 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FyuihhAKqm — Antonin (@antonin_org) November 30, 2020

