NBA: How are the Sophomores doing this season?

Mohit_Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
39   //    02 Jan 2019, 14:48 IST

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce NBA Draft Picks
Los Angeles Lakers Introduce NBA Draft Picks

The 2017 Draft Class was one of the most hyped draft class of the decade. Some of the rookies failed to live up to the expectations in their rookie season while some players impressed everyone considering how low they were picked in the draft.

Let's get straight into it and have a look at some of the best and well known finds of the draft and if these sophomores have upped elevated their game this season.

Markelle Fultz

Fultz was drafted #1 in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Fultz was drafted #1 in the 2017 NBA Draft.

It's sad to say that Markelle Fultz is on the route of becoming one of the biggest busts in NBA history. Fultz played only 14 games last season because of a shoulder injury. This season he played only 19 games and averaged 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season and is looking to get traded.

Last season he averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. We hope that Fultz can revive his career with a fresh start in some other NBA franchise.

Lonzo Ball

Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns

Lonzo Ball was the most hyped player of his draft class and while many argue that his rookie season was a bust, he played some solid ball averaging 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game last season.

This season he's shooting a lot better from the field and from beyond the arc. He's currently averaging 9.6 points, 5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. His averages have dropped because he has to share the majority of his minutes with Rajon Rondo this season.

Ball is also developed himself on the defensive end and has become one of the elite defensive point guards in the NBA. He is in contention of making an All-Defensive team this season.




1 / 3 NEXT
Mohit_Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
