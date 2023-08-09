NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

The NBA Immaculate Grid for August 9 is out. The daily trivia game gives NBA fans a chance to test their knowledge of the league and what they know about the players.

Depending on the day, some NBA fans might find it challenging to complete the NBA Immaculate Grid by just themselves.

Here is what today's NBA Immaculate Grid looks like and the clues it left:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 2: NBA player who has played for the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 3: NBA player who is an All-NBA player and played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 4: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors.

Grid 5: NBA player who has played for the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 6: NBA player who is an All-NBA player and played for the New York Knicks.

Grid 7: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and the Sacramento Kings.

Grid 8: NBA player who has played for the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 9: NBA player who is an All-NBA player and played for the Sacramento Kings.

Today's full Immaculate Grid

Starting with Grids 1 to 3, these are players from the Philadelphia 76ers that also played for the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and became an All-NBA player.

Lou Williams played for both the Philadelphia 76ers early in his career and Toronto Raptors during the 2014-15 season. Moses Malone is a player that played for the Philadelphia 76ers and won a title back in 1982-83 and also played for the Atlanta Hawks late in his career.

For the Philadelphia 76ers player that made All-NBA, the first person that comes to mind is Allen Iverson who also won an MVP in 2001.

In Grids 4 to 6, these are players from the New York Knicks that also played for the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and became All-NBA players.

Jeremy Lin comes to mind, bringing "Linsanity" to the New York Knicks and winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Jamal Crawford was a journeyman in the NBA and his good years were both with the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Of course, when you say a New York Knicks player that made an All-NBA team, Patrick Ewing automatically comes to mind.

In Grids 7 to 9, these are players from the Sacramento Kings that also played for the Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and became All-NBA players.

Peja Stojakovic was more known for playing for the Sacramento Kings while also spending a year with the Toronto Raptors for one season late in his career. Mike Bibby is a well-known point guard for the Kings and had some good years with the Atlanta Hawks as well.

As for the Kings player that made the All-NBA Team, Chris Webber is the first choice by many.

Here is our version of a completed NBA Immaculate Grid:

NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 9

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)