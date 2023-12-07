NBA In-Season Tournament MVP Odds: Top 5 candidates ahead of semifinals ft. LeBron James

The race for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament MVP award is heating up with multiple stars from the remaining four semifinal teams still in contention.

Thursday’s Western Conference semifinals feature LeBron James and the LA Lakers taking on Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference semifinals spotlight Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks matching up against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.

However, the betting favorite for the award may not be who most fans expect. On that note, here are the top five In-Season Tournament MVP candidates, per Bovada:

Top 5 betting favorites for NBA In-Season Tournament MVP

#5. Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (left)

The first of four players tied with +425 In-Season Tournament MVP odds is Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The All-Star has carried the upstart Pacers to a perfect 5-0 tournament record, including a 4-0 group-stage record in East Group A.

Through five tournament games, Haliburton is averaging 28.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.4 blocks and 5.2 3-pointers per game on 50.5% shooting.

#4. LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

The second player with +425 MVP odds is LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. The four-time NBA champion has led the veteran Lakers to an undefeated 5-0 tournament record, including a 4-0 group-stage record in West Group A.

Through five tournament games, James is averaging 26.2 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 8.2 apg, 1.8 spg, 0.2 bpg and 3.2 3pg on 56.5% shooting.

#3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Next up with +425 MVP odds is Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time regular season MVP’s squad has also gone undefeated in tournament play (5-0), including a 4-0 group-stage record in East Group B.

Through five tournament games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 6.6 apg, 2.0 spg, 0.6 bpg and 1.0 3pg on 63.6% shooting.

#2. Brandon Ingram

New Orleans Pelicans star wing Brandon Ingram

The fourth and final player tied with +425 MVP odds is New Orleans Pelicans star wing Brandon Ingram. The All-Star has led the surging Pelicans to a 4-1 tournament record. Their lone loss came in their first group-stage game against the Houston Rockets (104-101) in West Group B on Nov. 10.

Through five tournament games, Ingram is averaging 27.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 6.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.2 bpg and 2.2 3pg on 51.0% shooting.

#1. Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard (right)

Coming in at No. 1 is Antetokounmpo’s co-star Damian Lillard, who has also played a critical role in the Bucks’ 5-0 tournament record. The seven-time All-Star leads the pack with +375 MVP odds.

Through five tournament games, Lillard is averaging 29.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 7.0 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.4 bpg and 4.0 3pg on 53.7% shooting.

