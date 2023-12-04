"Bringing in the bling bling" - NBA releasing new In-Season Tournament trophies has fans in frenzy

The NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals will begin tonight. The league has released pictures of different trophies ahead of the knockout rounds designed by Tiffany & Co. in collaboration with artist Victor Solomon.

The league released pictures of the NBA Cup, the MVP trophy for the tournament, tournament medals and All-Tournament Team trophies on X (formerly Twitter).

“Wow, NBA bringing in the bling bling! Can't wait to see these new trophies in action. Exciting times ahead for the league.”

“Not gonna lie it’s pretty cool it gives the college rings vibes gotta give the tournament a purpose for everyone plus the 500,000 to each player.”

The NBA Cup is awarded to the champion of the first In-Season Tournament. The cup is made with sterling silver and 24-karat gold. It is 23 inches in length and represents the first year of the competition.

The In-Season Tournament MVP Trophy resembles the NBA Cup in black and gold. The two-pronged stand in the trophy represents both Eastern and Western Conferences as well as the 15 teams in each of them.

The league has also designed a medal to present to each player of the champion team of the In Season Tournament. It features a silhouette of the NBA Cup on the back and four basketballs projecting outwards, representing the teams advancing to the semifinals in Las Vegas.

Finally, five players would be selected for the All-Tournament Team. They will receive trophies made of solid black crystal basketballs with gold channels and a bracket motif representing the knockout rounds.

Here are the quarterfinal fixtures:

Monday, December 4

7:30 p.m. ET - Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers 10 p.m. ET - New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

Tuesday, December 5

7:30 p.m. ET - New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks 10 p.m. ET - Phoenix Suns at LA Lakers

The semifinals and the final will take place in Las Vegas.