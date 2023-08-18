NBA In-Season tournament prize 2023: How much does the winning team get?

The NBA In-Season Tournament will finally debut in the 2023-24 regular season. The newly-integrated competition will begin on November 3 and last until November 28. It will then transition to the quarterfinals from December 4-5, the semifinals on December 7, and finally, the championship round on December 9.

The winner of the tournament will receive the very first NBA Cup. Additionally, there will be a tournament MVP and an all-tournament team to boot.

When it comes to prizes, the NBA has prepared something extra besides the previously mentioned awards. A cash pool will be involved for the teams that manage to come out alive in the knockout stages. The players who win the tournament championship will receive $500,000.

Here's a look at the complete cash pool:

Team that loses in the quarterfinals - $50,000

- $50,000 Team that loses in the semifinals - $100,000

- $100,000 Team that loses in the championship - $200,000

- $200,000 Team that wins in the championship - $500,000

It's a great incentive for teams that will battle it out in the In-Season Tournament outside of the trophy awards.

Warriors guard Steph Curry shares thoughts on the NBA In-Season Tournament

With the upcoming 2023-24 regular season fast approaching, fans have been intrigued by the arrival of the In-Season Tournament.

Besides the fans, Warriors star Steph Curry has shared his perspective on the competition, as per NBC Sports' Tristi Rodriguez:

"It's fun for fans to have something new to kind of lock in, especially early in the year. For us, it doesn't change the regular season schedule in terms of the amount of games we're playing.

"Just the championship game that there's a lot on the line monetarily, the trophy, the narrative of who is kind of the best team in the early part of the season. It's something different. The venue in Vegas will be fun for a lot of fans to come in just for those two, the semifinals and the championship game."

The NBA In-Season Tournament does add a new dynamic to the usual regular season structure. Curry also mentioned that fans and even the players are presently unsure about how things will play out in the tournament.

Even with its integration for the upcoming regular season, the tournament can be seen as an experiment by the league to shake things up a bit.

