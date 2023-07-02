Golden State Warriors depth chart updated: Starting 5 lineup explored with Chris Paul on roster

The Golden State Warriors have made some odd moves to kick off the offseason. However, with some crucial signings at the start of the free agency, the Dubs seem to be on the right track.

The Warriors are coming off a rather disappointing end to their postseason campaign. After crashing out in the Western Conference semis, it was evident that they needed to make some changes.

The first major change came early in the offseason when the Warriors opted to trade Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. While this was shocking in itself, Dubs fans weren't prepared for what the team got in return.

Chris Paul's arrival was greeted with mixed emotions. Paul, who had just been bounced from the Phoenix Suns and the Wizards, now found himself in a completely new environment in Golden State.

Although he is a gifted player and playmaker, there is a lot of uncertainty as to how he fits the team, especially the system.

Following up with the Paul trade, the Warriors made it a point to re-sign Draymond Green to a four-year deal after the forward opted out of his contract early on. Green's return is certainly a positive influence considering the vitality of his role on the roster.

Outside of the two moves, the Golden State Warriors haven't made a lot of major signings. With this in mind, we take a look at what their depth chart will look like for the upcoming season:

Guards Forwards Centers Chris Paul Andrew Wiggins Kevon Looney Steph Curry Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Klay Thompson JaMychal Green Lester Quinones Jonathan Kuminga Gary Payton II Andre Iguodala Moses Moody Brandin Podziemski

The fact that the Warriors boast a guard-heavy lineup doesn't come as a surprise to anyone at this point. However, with only two genuine centers on the team, the Dubs may be in need of reinforcements.

What will the Golden State Warriors' starting lineup look like?

The arrival of Chris Paul may cause some shifts in Golden State Warriors starting lineup. However, for the most part, it may very likely remain the same with Paul coming off the bench instead.

The backcourt will likely comprise of the reliable pairing of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Meanwhile, the frontcourt trio will feature Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

The best part about the lineup is the flexibility of who can be in the starting rotation. Paul can easily come in to play point while Klay comes off the bench. Meanwhile, players such as Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have also shown enough promise to earn a spot in the starting lineup.

