Who did the Warriors sign in 2023 NBA free agency? Rating their signings so far

The Golden State Warriors made a bit of noise during the first day of the 2023 NBA Free Agency by securing their star forward, Draymond Green, on a new deal. The Warriors are still looking to be contenders in the future seasons and have done significant roster changes this offseason.

So far, the team has only signed the 33-year-old to a new deal, bringing him back into the mix. Green and the team reached an agreement for the defensive forward to re-sign with them. The four-time champion signed a four-year, $100 million deal which includes a player option in the final year of the contract.

ESPN @espn Breaking: The Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season, sources tell ESPN. Breaking: The Warriors and Draymond Green have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/XNcS6ZaV4N

This was possible after Golden State traded away Jordan Poole, who had a four-year, $140 million contract extension. With Poole gone, they were able to use the space to secure their All-Star big man and potentially contend for another title.

On the bright side, they added another veteran guard to the squad in exchange for Poole. With Chris Paul, experts believe that Golden State can have another shot at a deep post-season run and potentially win the NBA title. Paul is an experienced star who went on his first finals trip in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns.

The Golden State Warriors haven't addressed their lack of frontcourt depth

As soon as free agency hit, the Golden State Warriors were quick to re-sign Draymond Green to a new deal. It's known that getting him back was their priority and seeing it get done was almost predictable. However, they haven't done anything else following their move to re-sign the four-time champion.

Looking at the team's roster, they're looking a little thin on the center position. Kevon Looney is the only big man who is available for the team. While the 2022 champions could play their rookie big man, Trayce Jackson-Davis, in the center spot, it could be a daunting task for an inexperienced player.

DOMINANT. Trayce Jackson-Davis’s INCREDIBLE Big Ten Stat Rankings:2nd in PPG (20.9)2nd in RPG (10.8)1st in DRPG (8.0)1st in BPG (2.9)4th in eFG% (58.1%)2nd in PER (34.2)2nd in WS/40 (.261)1st in BPM (16.0)2nd in REB% (18.0)2nd in BLK% (9.0)DOMINANT. https://t.co/Epd5PMpyYZ

Golden State could also lose JaMychal Green this offseason, giving them fewer options at the frontcourt. Another option would be to play Green at the center position. But with his age, it might not be wise to make him play the position and further give him an additional physically daunting task.

There have been rumors that the team could pursue Dario Saric soon to add depth to their frontcourt. Still, even with Saric, the team could use another big man signing soon before they ran out of candidates in the market.

