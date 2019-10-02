NBA India Games 2019: Three player battles to watch out for

Pacers & Kings will take part in a couple of pre-season clashes in Mumbai.

With the matchday just around the corner, it makes sense to dig deeper into the individual player matchups that are most likely to light up the NSCI Dome on October 4th & 5th in the NBA India Games. With an exception of injured Victor Oladipo, both franchises are flying out their best squads in hopes of tuning up for the upcoming regular season whilst also putting on a show for their Indian fans.

The preseason games are supposed to be nothing short of basketball brilliance, with both teams, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers housing considerable young and exciting talents. Let's take a look at the exciting player matchups that are bound to take our breath away in these preseason fixtures.

#1 De'Aaron Fox vs Malcolm Brogdon

Two of the most underrated all-round talents across the league.

De'Aaron Fox's ability to intercept passes through his active hands as well as on-point court vision is probably one of his most under-appreciated traits. The 21-year-old averaged an impressive 1.6 steals per game last season, showing why he is not to be taken lightly while scoring.

When faced with the fundamentally sound scoring skills of Pacers' Malcom Brogdon, Fox is expected to go all out in search of a few easy fastbreak steals for his team. On the other hand, the 26-year-old is projected to aid his squad with his smooth offensive flow as well as a crucial defensive presence on the perimeter. Brogdon is a better three-point shooter than Fox, and would be desperate to get some early looks from deep in order to catch his groove.

Meanwhile, the Kings point guard is special when it comes to penetrating driving lanes at flashing speeds, and making the necessary adjustments near the rim. He has often been effective in collapsing defenses, and opening up opportunities for uncontested jumpers outside the paint. He clearly carries a slight edge talent-wise over Brogdon.

Brogdon in action for Bucks.

