NBA India Games 2019: 3 Sacramento Kings players to watch out for

Achyut Dubey
8 // 01 Oct 2019, 17:13 IST

The Kings are all set to bring the heat against the Pacers in India.

Carrying a squad that's brimming with young and exciting talent, the Sacramento Kings have proven to the official dark horses of the NBA. Considering their 2018-19 campaign - where they overtook the Lakers amongst other teams to almost bag a playoff berth - this roster's skill set is not to be underestimated under any circumstances.

With the addition of their newest Coach, Luke Walton, Buddy Hield and Co. look determined to make a mark during their upcoming regular season campaign. But before that, the Sacramento group's preseason tuneup goes through India, where they are scheduled to play a couple of games against Indiana Pacers in what would be an epic tipoff to meaningful NBA games in the country.

Without further ado, let's dive into the talent pool at this franchise and pull out three players who are most likely to steal the spotlight at the NBA India Games 2019.

#3 Marvin Bagley III

Bagley was the 2nd overall pick in the 2018 draft

Marvin Bagley has turned out to be an asset like none other for the surging Kings organization. He played 62 games in his rookie season and posted impressive averages of 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, on a respectable 51% shooting from the floor.

The Duke product was the Consensus first-team All-American as well as the ACC Player of the Year in 2018, before stepping foot on an NBA court. Moreover, his freakish athleticism coupled with his 6-foot-11 frame makes him a legit threat on both ends of the floor for any opposition.

In his lone year with the Blue Devils, the 20-year-old recorded an imposing scoring average of over 21 points along with 11.1 rebounds per game, while shooting over 61% from the floor. With his recent standout performance during Team USA's training camp, the youngster has proven that he has a fairly exciting career lying ahead of him.

