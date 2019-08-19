NBA India Games 2019: 'You can't afford to miss a minute of it,' says Toronto Raptors Superfan Nav Bhatia (Exclusive)

Nav Bhatia at the Toronto Raptors' victory parade

Christmas came early for basketball fans in India when it was announced on December 20th, 2018 that the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings would be traveling all the way to India to play two pre-season games in the subcontinent.

We are now a little over a month removed from the NBA Games India 2019 which are all set to take place on October 4th and 5th at Dome @ NSCI in Mumbai. Recently, Toronto Raptors Superfan and Global Ambassador of Canada Basketball Nav Bhatia flew thousands of miles to be in India to support and promote the games.

We at Sportskeeda had the chance to interact with him and learn his take on the upcoming NBA India Games. Here are a few excerpts of that conversation as Mr. Bhatia explained why this is a huge occasion for all basketball fans in India.

How has your experience been so far, being in India, interacting with the crowd here?

It has been an amazing last three days you know, I cannot wait for the games to be here in October. I'm going to be back here in October and it's so exciting for me. It's a mighty event that I get to go to since my first game in Toronto 24 years ago you know?

It's the same excitement, and more so actually because one billion people are going to have an opportunity to watch this game and be a part of this game. I'm sure, from my experience, that they are going to fall in love with this exciting game.

What do you think the Indian crowd should expect from the two NBA India Games that are going to take place between the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings?

You are getting two very good NBA teams in Indiana and Sacramento. I believe it's going to be very, very exciting. I think the media needs to promote the hell out of it so that the word goes through this because this is an exciting game.

I loved cricket when I was in India, because cricket is a religion here. But this one [basketball] is two and a half hours of condensed entertainment.

You can't afford to miss a minute of it because even during the timeout they give you so much excitement that you stay tuned to the game, you forget all your stress and all your other negative things once you're in the game.

The Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings both have a young core of exciting talent who are waiting to take the NBA by storm. However, in India, we have more fans for established teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers or the Boston Celtics. How do you think they are going to respond to Pacers and Kings playing in India?

That's everywhere. But I'll tell you one thing, this one right now, I think, if not a championship game or anything, this is a game being brought here so that we the Indian fans being in India can be a part of it.

And when I say being a part of a basketball game, you become a part of it. When you are going to the arena, you are a part of it. So that's what brings me closer to this game because I feel being a part of that particular game being played on that day.

Let me tell you, these games are going to be very exciting. These guys are traveling all the way 15,000 kilometres and they are going to showcase their talent in front of the second biggest population of the world.

Usually you see the NBA games at 3 in the morning, 4 in the morning or 5 in the morning. This one you will be able to see at 7 o'clock on October 4th and October 5th. So I think that is going to make a change.

People are going to be able to sit together with family. Who are not there in Mumbai, they'll be able to enjoy the game. It's a lot of fun, watching the game.

They're going to showcase some good basketball here. You guys are going to be amazed. This is basketball happening right in our country, in India, in Mumbai. We should be excited about it, we should spread the word. In the time to come, you'll see what kind of a role basketball plays, even bringing us all together from north to south.

A big name we will be missing is that of Victor Oladipo who is recuperating from an injury. What are your thoughts on that?

Amazing kid. Yes, we are going to miss him. He's rehabilitating. You know, the funny part is I was in Indiana. The Pacers were playing against the Raptors the day he got injured in front of me. 15 minutes before that I chatted with him and we talked about baketball. Yes, we are going to miss him this time and hopefully he'll be back by the end of the season with Indiana because they need him.

Besides the big names, who do you think the Indian fanbase should be looking forward to watching?

I think there are some good players in Indiana. Myles Turner is a very good player. You have Sabonis there, you should be watching him.

There will be a couple of other good players. There's a new player in T.J. McConnell. He's a very entertaining player. He's going to showcase his talents.

Sacramento has a young team. They have De'Aaron Fox. Then you have Bagley.

There are lot of young people. Harrison Barnes is there. Then you have another player in Sacramento which is Trevor Ariza. They also have a very good coach in Luke Walton.

We are going to see really good basketball. I'm flying back 15,000 kilometres from Toronto to be a part of the games to cheer on the players and cheer on the teams and enjoy myself.

Do you have any message to give to the people in India, be it a youngster, a grown adult, or anyone involved or associated with the game of basketball?

Guys please, this is our opportunity in India now, this is your opportunity. Support basketball, enjoy it, and spread the word. Also, play it and watch it, you will love it. I am telling you that from my experience. 24 years ago I gave it a chance and I'm addicted to the sport of basketball.

We thank Nav Bhatia for his time and implore the basketball fanbase in India to tune in to the NBA Games India 2019 taking place on October 4th and October 5th.