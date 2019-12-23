NBA Injury Report Week 10 (23rd Dec): Update on LeBron James' return date, Gordon Hayward should be back this week and more

LeBron James could be set for a quick return after missing the Lakers' last game

We are quickly approaching 2020, and injuries are starting to pile up for several teams around the NBA. As the race to secure a playoff spot intensifies over the coming weeks, teams will be eager to get their best players back on the court, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates from around the league heading into Week 10 of the 2019-20 NBA season.

#1 LeBron James - Muscle Strain - Should return this week

LeBron James should be fit to face the Clippers

LeBron James missed Los Angeles' defeat to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night with a thoracic muscle strain, and the Lakers struggled without their superstar as they fell to a third successive loss. Nevertheless, Dave McMenamin of ESPN is reporting that James' injury isn't serious, and the 34-year-old is expected to return for LA's blockbuster showdown with the Clippers on Christmas day.

#2 Mike Conley - Hamstring - Likely out for the remainder of 2019

Mike Conley has struggled to make an impact with the Jazz

Mike Conley's first season with the Jazz hasn't turned out as planned, and the point guard suffered another setback last week after reaggravating his hamstring injury against the Magic. Conley missed five games after developing the injury in early December, and Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that the veteran could once again miss multiple weeks with the injury.

#3 Gordon Hayward - Foot - Should return this week

Gordon Hayward's season has been impacted by injuries

Gordon Hayward sat out of Boston's clash with the Hornets last night, marking the third consecutive game that he has missed. Nevertheless, an MRI scan on his injured foot came back clean, and unless he suffers a setback - the forward is expected to return this week.

