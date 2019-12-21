NBA Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball could be traded by New Orleans Pelicans ahead of trade deadline

Lonzo Ball has yet to establish himself in New Orleans

After months of inactivity, the NBA's trade market is expected to pick up over the next couple of weeks as teams around the league react to how they have performed through the first two months of the season.

The New Orleans Pelicans entered the campaign hoping to contend for a playoff spot after drafting Zion Williamson, but the team has made a 7-22 start to the season.

With little chance of qualifying for the postseason, the Pelicans could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN told The Hoop Collective podcast that Lonzo Ball could be among the players that make way.

Ball was drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers back in 2017, and the point guard was backed by Magic Johnson as the future of the franchise. However, Ball struggled with injuries during his two years in LA, and he made just 99 appearances, averaging 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

The 22-year-old was included in the blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis during the offseason, but has since struggled to make an impact in New Orleans. Over 21 appearances (13 starts), he has averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting just 37% from the field.

Ball's career was expected to take off following his move to the Pelicans, but he has failed to make much of an impact during the opening weeks of the season, and he has shown little improvement since making his NBA debut back in 2017.

With his trade value continuing to decline, it makes sense for the Pelicans to move him ahead of the deadline if they are not sold on his skill set, and the team may look to get another young point guard in return.

The Pelicans will be hoping to pick up a win tonight as they take on the 5-24 Golden State Warriors.