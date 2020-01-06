NBA Injury Report Week 12 (6th Jan): Zion Williamson's return could be imminent, Kyrie Irving offers update on shoulder injury and more

Kyrie Irvin has not played since Nov. 14 due to a shoulder injury

We are now well over a third of the way into the 2019-20 NBA season, and teams around the league are contending with a number of injuries to key performers. With the race to make the playoffs heating up, teams are eager to get their best players back, and here we will take a look at all the latest injury updates you need to know heading into Week 12 of the season.

#1 Zion Williamson - Knee - Could return this month

Zion Williamson has yet to make his NBA debut

Zion Williamson entered the league as the most talked-about rookie since LeBron James, although the Duke product has yet to make his NBA debut after suffering a knee injury in the weeks leading up the season. Nevertheless, while Williamson has missed more time than initially expected, the 19-year-old has finally returned to full practice, and the New Orleans star could make his debut within the next two weeks.

#2 Kyrie Irving - Shoulder - No return date set/could need surgery

Kyrie Irving's injury has been somewhat of a mystery

Following an impressive start to life in Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving's last appearance with the Nets came back in Denver on Nov. 14. A shoulder injury has kept the All-Star sidelined, and the Nets have been largely quiet on the extent of the injury. Nevertheless, Irving spoke to the press at Barclays Center ahead of Brooklyn's game on Saturday night and revealed that he may need to undergo surgery if his current rehab plans do not work out as planned.

#3 Avery Bradley - Ankle - Not expected to miss significant time

Bradley has already missed time due to injury this season

Avery Bradley left the Lakers' win over the Pistons on Sunday with a sprained right ankle. Bradley suffered the injury in the second quarter while attempting to score on the break, although X-rays came back negative. The Lakers will provide a further update on Monday, although head coach Frank Vogel is confident that the 29-year-old will quickly return.

