NBA Injury Report Week 25: Andre Roberson to miss playoffs, Markelle Fultz remains out and more

Andre Roberson's season appears to be over

After a long and exciting season of basketball, the end is finally on the horizon -- as the NBA rolls into the final week of the regular season. The 2019 playoffs will begin on Saturday, and while the participants from the West have long been established, the final playoff spot remains up for grabs in the East. Entering the seasons concluding two games, the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat still have a shot at grabbing the final postseason spot.

So, as the playoffs finally near, here is the latest status of the key player's from around the NBA.

#1 Markelle Fultz - Shoulder Injury - Unlikely to return this season

Markelle Fultz is yet to play for the Orlando Magic

Markelle Fultz had previously been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, however, with the Magic extending their season by reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012, some have suggested that Fultz could return.

However, Fultz won't be making his Magic debut anytime soon, as the young point guard continues his rehab from a nerve disorder. Last month, Fultz described his recovery as 'progressing well' and the Magic will be hopeful that their February trade-deadline acquisition will return in time for the start of the 19/20 season.

#2 Pau Gasol - Left Ankle Injury - Should return for the playoffs

Gasol joined the Bucks from the San Antonio Spurs

A left ankle injury has meant that Pau Gasol has only played three times for the Bucks since joining the team from the Spurs back in February. The injury will keep Gasol out of action during the final week of the regular season, although should the Bucks advance -- the 38-year-old is on course to return for the second round of the postseason

