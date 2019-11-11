NBA Injury Report Week 4 (11th Nov): Gordon Hayward faces lengthy absence, Paul George could make his Clippers debut this week and more

Tristan Elliott 11 Nov 2019, 20:13 IST

Gordon Hayward is among the notable NBA stars battling injuries

The 2019-20 NBA season is now well underway, and injuries around the league are starting to pile up. Notable names such as Stephen Curry have already been lost to long-term injuries, while the likes of Zion Williamson and Paul George have yet to feature this season.

So, ahead of Week 4, here we will take a look at all the latest NBA injury updates you need to know from around the league.

#1 Gordon Hayward - Fractured hand - Will be assessed on Monday

Gordon Hayward's excellent start to the season has been disrupted by injury

Gordon Hayward has made a resurgent start to the new season, although the 29-year-old fractured his hand during Boston's win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. ESPN is reporting that Hayward will meet with a hand specialist on Monday to determine if surgery is required, and the Celtics man could miss at least two months if he undergoes a procedure.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Dallas:



Gordon Hayward (left hand fracture) - OUT

Enes Kanter (left knee contusion) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (illness) - PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 10, 2019

#2 Blake Griffin - Knee/Hamstring - Set to return on Monday

Blake Griffin could make his first appearance of the season this week

The Detroit Pistons have been hit hard by injuries so far this season, and Blake Griffin has yet to play due to hamstring and knee problems.

However, Griffin has stepped up his return over the past week, and James Edwards of The Athletic is reporting that the 30-year-old is set to make his season debut on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#3 Rajon Rondo - Calf - Should return this week

Rajon Rondo is closing in on his return from injury

Rajon Rondo suffered a calf injury during preseason, and the Los Angeles Lakers point guard has yet to play this season. It was reported that the 33-year-old could feature against the Toronto Raptors last night, but the veteran was once again absent.

Nevertheless, Chris Haynes is reporting that Rondo participated in a workout over the weekend, and the former Celtics man looks set to return later this week.

