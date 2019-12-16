NBA Injury Report Week 9 (16th Dec): Update on Luka Doncic's injury, Isaiah Thomas set to return and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 16 Dec 2019, 23:00 IST SHARE

Luka Doncic is among the NBA stars facing a spell on the sidelines

The 2019-20 NBA season is well underway, and teams are facing a busy schedule over the next two weeks as we approach the turn of the year. As always, plenty of teams are currently without key players, and here we will take a look at all the latest NBA injury updates you need to know heading into Week 9 of the season.

#1 Luka Doncic - Ankle - Could miss two weeks

Luka Doncic was injured just minutes into Dallas' defeat to the Heat

Luka Doncic left the court just two minutes into Dallas' 122-118 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday after suffering a right ankle sprain. Evidently, the Mavericks are eager to get their MVP candidate back on the court as soon as possible, and while ESPN is reporting that there will be no further update until Wednesday, Doncic is expected to miss the next two weeks.

#2 Eric Gordon - Knee - Could return later this month

Eric Gordon has missed more than a month due to a knee injury

Eric Gordon struggled during the early weeks of the season, and the 30-year-old eventually underwent surgery on his right knee on November 11. The Rockets man was initially ruled out for six weeks, and The Atheltic's Kelly Iko is reporting that the veteran remains on track to return during the final week of December.

#3 Victor Oladipo - Quad - No return date set

Victor Oladipo has missed almost a year due to a ruptured quad tendon

Victor Oladipo has not played since Jan.23 after rupturing the quad tendon in his right knee against the Toronto Raptors. The 27-year-old has stepped up his recovery in recent weeks after being assigned to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, although Pacers coach Nate McMillan has warned fans to remain patient as Indiana's star man 'won't be back anytime in the near future'.

McMillan on Oladipo: "Vic is still rehabbing. He’s working hard and I think he’s certainly getting better, getting closer. But he’s still a ways away. The more time he spends rehabbing the closer he gets. But I don’t see him come back anytime in the near future" #Pacers — J. Michael (@ThisIsJMichael) December 11, 2019

