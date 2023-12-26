NBA MIP Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey after Week 9

The NBA has seen some standouts this season, which have made some of these players candidates for the Most Improved Player award. These players have taken the necessary strides to take their game to a whole new level. Besides individual growth, their teams have also benefited from their excellent production and promising results.

Whether it's the scoring jump or the improvement in shooting efficiency, these candidates have certainly made a case for themselves this season. The NBA Most Improved Player award still has many games to go before a winner gets chosen to take the trophy home.

With that said, here are the top 5 candidates for the NBA Most Improved Player with the power rankings after Week 9, as per Sports Betting Time.

The top 5 candidates for NBA Most Improved Player award after Week 9

5) Tyrese Haliburton (+1400 odds)

Indiana Pacers guard - Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has been on an incredible pace this season, averaging 24.5 points (50.0% shooting, including 41.3% from 3-point range), 12.2 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game.

His combination of scoring and decision-making has certainly made the Indiana Pacers a must-watch team, especially with how fast they play on the court. The leadership has been put on full display for Haliburton, who has looked as confident as ever, with his teammates following behind him.

4) Coby White (+900 odds)

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White

Despite the struggles of the Chicago Bulls this NBA season, Coby White has shined through with his recent outstanding production. He has been averaging 17.6 points (45.6% shooting, including 40.9% from 3-point range), 5.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game.

With Zach LaVine out, White has been given more offensive responsibility while growing in in confidence with each game. The clear standout of how his numbers looked in previous seasons was his shooting efficiency.

3) Scottie Barnes (+900 odds)

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes

When it comes to improving one's shooting efficiency, Scottie Barnes has taken that leap this season. His scoring average of 20.7 points per game has seen 48.9% shooting, including 38.3% from 3-point range. Additionally, Barnes is also putting up 9.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

When it comes to his progress, a franchise like the Toronto Raptors should be delighted with his production. This is also in line with the team's goal for Barnes, a key component of the franchise.

2) Alperen Sengun (+800 odds)

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun has played the best basketball of his career yet. Playing for the Houston Rockets this NBA season, Sengun is averaging 20.4 points (53.3% shooting, including 31.7% from 3-point range), 9.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

The numbers speak for themselves, which has helped make the Rockets a formidable team. The scoring jump can be allocated to his shot attempts per game, which is at its highest in his career so far at 15.2.

The scoring down low has always been there, but it's his ability to make plays for his teammates that has made Sengun a strong candidate for the award.

1) Tyrese Maxey (-250 odds)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

Lastly, Tyrese Maxey gets the top spot on the list. With the departure of James Harden, Maxey has taken full flight this season. With the Philadelphia 76ers, he is averaging 25.9 points (45.8% shooting, including 39.1% from 3-point range) and 6.7 assists per game.

Maxey followed up his fantastic third season with the 76ers with an even better campaign in terms of output. Tyrese Maxey has been a great second option with Joel Embiid, from his scoring average to his stellar assist figures.