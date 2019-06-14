NBA Mock Draft 2019: Ja Morant set to transform the Grizzlies, Darius Garland to the Lakers, Bol Bol could be Celtics' wildcard

Zion Williamson headlines an exciting 2019 draft class

The much anticipated 2019 draft is now less than one week away, and while teams continue to conduct interviews and process data, most front offices have a strong idea of who they want to bring in. So, without further hesitation, here are our projections for the Top 30 Picks of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Pick #1 Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans

The Duke product is perhaps the most exciting teenager to emerge since LeBron James burst onto the scene back in the early 2000s. The hype is so high that Zion will have a signature shoe in his debut season, and there is no questioning that the Pelicans will select the forward with the No.1 pick.

Pick #2 Ja Morant - Memphis Grizzlies

Mike Conley has been Memphis' point guard for more than a decade, although it appears that he will finally move on this summer. In Ja Morant, the Grizzlies will be adding a dynamic young guard that has earned comparisons to Russell Westbrook. The 19-year-old's upside is tremendous, and even his recent knee surgery won't sway the Grizzlies.

Pick #3 R.J. Barrett - New York Knicks

There are some question marks over R.J. Barrett's shooting stroke and his ability to adapt to the NBA. However, his 6'10 wingspan and playmaking ability will prove enough for the Knicks to take him with the third overall.

Pick #4 Darius Garland - Los Angeles Lakers

Darius Garland's freshman season was cut short by injury, although he remains highly rated thanks to his shooting range and excellent ball handling. The Lakers are sure to take him with the No.4 pick, although he may be traded as part of the deal for Anthony Davis.

Pick #5 Jarrett Culver - Cleveland Cavaliers

Culver made a slow start to college life, but exploded during his sophomore year, averaging 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. The 20-year-old has the potential to blossom into one of the NBA's elite two-way players, and he appears to be a perfect match for the Cavs.

Pick #6 De'Andre Hunter - Phoenix Suns

De'Andre Hunter is a 6'7 wing who can guard multiple positions. He also shot 44% from three-point range this season and is among the best two-way players in the draft. Phoenix would have preferred a point guard, yet Hunter's talent is too much to ignore.

