NBA Mock Draft 2020: Predicting the top 10 picks

The NBA Draft 2020 is right around the corner. Thanks to the extended break after the 2019-20 NBA regular season, lottery teams face a tough task, as they try to identify the best talent on offer. Ultimately, not every player fits a team's needs. Here is our NBA Mock Draft 2020, where we predict the top 10 picks in this season's draft.

NBA Mock Draft 2020:

With a variety of players declaring for this year's NBA Draft 2020, team must decide which rookie will merge seamlessly into their style of play. Some teams require playmakers, while others require big men. Defensive wings are high in demand, as always. With that in mind, let's jump right into the NBA Mock Draft 2020.

No. 1 Pick - Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards

The freshman from Georgia: Anthony Edwards

19.1 PPG | 2.8 APG | 5.2 RPG | 0.6 BPG | 1.3 SPG | 29.4 3P% | 77.2 FT%

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the coveted 1st overall pick and can decide to go in any direction as they have the luxury of choosing from the entire draft class. Anthony Edwards is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who displays versatility in scoring and defending.

Edwards is extremely athletic and powerful while driving to the rim, which could see him excel in transition situations. There is also the potential for improvement in his distribution and passing aptitude. Scouts compare Anthony Edwards to Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo and he would complement D'Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony-Towns brilliantly.

No. 2 Pick - Golden State Warriors - James Wiseman

Freshman from Memphis: James Wiseman

Advertisement

19.7 PPG | 0.3 APG | 10.7 RPG | 3.0 BPG | 0.3 SPG | 76.9 FG% | 70.4 FT%

The NBA's worst kept secret is that the Golden State Warriors are interested in acquiring a center. With Warriors guard Stephen Curry recently revealing that they are looking to add 'size' to their roster, several analysts predict James Wiseman to suit up for the Bay Area franchise.

Averaging 3 blocks per game, he is the best rim protector in this year's NBA Draft 2020 class and would be a good fit on the Warriors. A 7-foot-1 big man with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, he is excellent at boxing out opponents and grabbing rebounds. Wiseman has shown an aptitude for coming off screens and finishing lobs.

James Wiseman reportedly has more support within the Warriors front office than Anthony Edwards https://t.co/1ssUkMelV2 pic.twitter.com/HQfE8LfBkm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 21, 2020

Advertisement

No. 3 Pick - Charlotte Hornets - Onyeka Okongwu

Freshman from USC: Onyeka Okongwu

16.2 PPG | 1.1 APG | 8.6 RPG | 2.7 BPG | 1.2 SPG | 61.6 FG% | 72.0 FT%

The Charlotte Hornets are probably targeting a big man and are heavily linked to Okongwu by multiple league sources. Okongwu is one of the best shot-blockers in this year's NBA Draft 2020 behind Wiseman. He led the Pac-12 conference for USC in field goal percentage with 61% and is a versatile defender.

Okungwu rebounds well on both ends of the floor and has decent handling skills with occasional crossovers and rip-throughs. He usually pops up in the right spot at the right time, and his positioning, timing, and instincts lead to efficient shots.

No. 4 Pick - Chicago Bulls - LaMelo Ball

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball

Advertisement

The Chicago Bulls need a playmaker to take the offensive load off their star shooting guard, Zach LaVine. Scouters have described LaMelo Ball as 'an ambidextrous passer with pinpoint accuracy and omnidirectional vision'.

LaMelo Ball manipulates defenders and has superior court vision, with which he creates opportunities for his teammates and gets them involved. He is an excellent ball-handler with a soft touch and is also a great rebounder. There is enormous optimism around his shooting ability as well.

What to make of the Bulls recently being linked to LaMelo Ball and Kira Lewis Jr.https://t.co/L4tQQl5r6D — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) October 29, 2020