NBA Mock Trade: Blockbuster deal sending Andrew Wiggins to Lakers involves $179,299,750 former champion 

The NBA trade machines have been busy ahead of training camp after the LA Lakers reignited interest in Andrew Wiggins. According to insider Dan Woike, Luka Doncic signing a three-year extension encouraged the Lakers to take a more aggressive stance in upgrading their roster.

Wiggins was a candidate heavily linked to LA through July, but the rumors fizzled out after the Heat's high asking price proved to be a stumbling block. Not only that, the Lakers also weren't keen on taking contracts beyond the 2025-2026 season. Wiggins has two years left, including a player option for the 2026-27 season.

As part of their new strategy this offseason, the Lakers are open to taking players with deals beyond 2026. Andrew Wiggins appears to be one piece who fits this and would fill a void in the frontcourt that lacks a natural small forward, especially defensively.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura all thrive as the power forwards on defense. Hachimura plays that role and isn't efficient at guarding wings. Wiggins, on the other hand, is excellent in that role.

Several Andrew Wiggins to Lakers trade ideas have emerged since. A fresh one hit the spotlight on Reddit, involving Michael Porter Jr. The Nets forward, who is in his fourth year of his $179,299,750 contract, ends up in Miami in this proposal.

NBA Mock Trade: Blockbuster deal sending Andrew Wiggins to Lakers and Michael Porter Jr. to Heat

The latest Andrew Wiggins-Lakers trade proposal from a Reddit user WuTang involved the Brooklyn Nets as a trade partner. The Nets have been open to taking bad contracts for draft capital, and this is what WuTang's suggestion is based on. Here's how the trade looks:

Lakers get:

Andrew Wiggins

Keon Johnson

Jalen Wilson

Heat get:

Michael Porter Jr.

Gabe Vincent

2030 first-round pick swap (via Lakers)

Nets get:

Terry Rozier

Jarred Vanderbilt

Maxi Kleber

2026 second-round pick (via Heat)

2027 second-round pick (via Heat, OKC, Knicks, or Spurs hold right to swap)

2031 first-round pick (via Lakers)

2032 second-round pick (via Lakers)

The Nets acquired two of the worst contracts in this trade, including Rozier and Vanderbilt. Rozier has a year left with $26.6 million on the books, while Vanderbilt has three left with an annual salary of $12.0 million. The Nets get another salary dump player in Maxi Kleber, who has one year left with $11.0 million on the books.

The Heat compensate with two second-round picks, while the Lakers offer their most lucrative draft asset, the 2031 first-round pick, with the 2032 second-round pick.

LA offers Miami the 2030 pick, along with Gabe Vincent, to the Miami Heat. The Lakers, meanwhile, add two young pieces in Keon Johnson and Jalen Wilson from Brooklyn, allowing the Nets to reduce their roster strength to accommodate three players.

In theory, this trade works out. However, the Lakers and Heat may not agree to this deal. The Lakers give up too much draft capital for their liking, while the Heat add significant salary to their books with Porter Jr.

They are better off in a trade involving Lakers' Rui Hachimura, who is a potent 3-point shooter and is on an expiring contract.

