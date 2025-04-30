NBA Mock Trade: Blockbuster trade pairing Ja Morant and Zion Williamson in exchange for $25,257,798 former DPOY could form new contender

The Memphis Grizzlies entered the offseason earlier than the team would have hoped, suffering a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the OKC Thunder in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Following its third first-round exit in the last five years, Memphis is widely expected to enter the offseason as buyers, with several potential options on the table to bolster its title hopes.

As constructed, the Grizzlies will continue to struggle with their core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., especially with Morant's injury concerns. For Memphis to step into the spotlight as title contenders in the Western Conference, it will need to bring in a co-star alongside Morant to step up when he's unavailable.

Despite his defensive prowess, Jackson has shown an inability to step up as the top option in Morant's absence. Looking at his Game 4 performance, Jackson was neutralized offensively, shooting just 3-of-12 from the field with 12 points in the closeout matchup.

He was also compromised as a defender, ultimately outshone by rookie Zach Edey, who has emerged as Memphis' defensive anchor at points this season. With Edey emerging as a force in the post, Jackson could be on the move as Memphis looks to bring in another star. In our latest mock trade, we've predicted one trade that could make the Grizzlies legitimate contenders.

NBA Mock Trade: Grizzlies send Jaren Jackson Jr. to New Orleans in exchange for former No. 1 pick

NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis receives: Zion Williamson, 2027 2nd-round pick (CHI)

New Orleans receives: Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr., 2026 1st-round pick, 2028 1st-round pick swap

In this mock trade, the Grizzlies send Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen Jr., along with a 2026 first-rounder and a 2028 pick swap, to the New Orleans Pelicans. In return, Memphis pairs Ja Morant with his 2019 NBA draft counterpart, Zion Williamson, along with a 2027 second-round pick.

Though they're forced into sacrificing a former NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson's $25,257,798 price tag is just $11 million shy of Williamson's $36 million cap hit.

They can bridge that gap with Clark's $12.5 million cap hit while offering a budding young piece in Scotty Pippen. Memphis' 2026 first-rounder and the 2028 pick swap should also be enough draft capital to entice New Orleans in a potential deal.

The Grizzlies are taking a massive swing with this trade, but the upside is undeniable. While being forced to rely on two injury-riddled stars, Memphis would instantly form one of the top duos in the NBA with the addition of Williamson, in a move that could ultimately push it over the top.

Memphis is sound defensively but needs a significant uptick on the offensive side of the ball, something that Zion Williamson could instantly remedy. Zach Edey is ready to anchor the paint full-time, allowing Williamson and Morant some freedom as an uber-athletic pick-and-roll pairing.

The trade also has upside for the Pelicans, who are bringing in a proven No. 3 in Jackson. The former DPOY is playing on a solid deal worth just under $26 million and presents a key building block for New Orleans to add to at just 25 years old. Brandon Clarke and Scotty Pippen are also solid pieces that could be used to round out the Pelicans' rotation or traded in a future deal.

