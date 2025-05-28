NBA Mock Trade: Spurs deal No. 2 pick for former DPOY if Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo has delayed his meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks regarding his future with the franchise. Antetokounmpo has been linked to a potential trade away from the Bucks, though there were reports about him possibly staying as well.

Ad

Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony and current Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George discussed Antetokounmpo's potential decision about his future. They both believe that "The Greek Freak" wants to spend his entire career in Milwaukee and will likely stay despite their negative outlook next season.

One of the teams linked with Antetokounmpo is the San Antonio Spurs. The franchise has the No. 2 pick to package with other first-round picks and young prospects to offer the Bucks. An Eastern Conference executive even thought that pairing Giannis with Victor Wembanyama would instantly make them championship contenders.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, what if Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to stay put? Who are the options for the San Antonio Spurs? Maybe Anthony Davis? Joel Embiid? Domantas Sabonis?

Davis is too close with Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, Embiid is too injury-prone and the Sacramento Kings might not want to get fleeced by the Spurs again after the De'Aaron Fox trade in February.

One possible option is former Defensive Player of the Year and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Let's look at an NBA mock trade featuring Jackson to the Spurs.

Ad

NBA Mock Trade: Spurs move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo and acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.

Spurs move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo and acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies are at a crossroads following the firing of coach Taylor Jenkins, who lost the locker room after several promising seasons. Ja Morant's issues off the court might have taken their toll on the franchise, so it might be the perfect time to blow things up.

Ad

Here's an NBA mock trade on how the San Antonio Spurs could acquire Jaren Jackson Jr.:

Spurs receive:

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies receive:

Jeremy Sochan

Harrison Barnes

2025 first-round pick (No. 2)

2027 first-round pick (via ATL)

2029 first-round pick

In this scenario, the San Antonio Spurs get a defensive player like Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jaren Jackson Jr. might be slightly worse on that end, but he's a better shooter and can spread the floor. The Spurs won't have to trade more than three picks, which would not be enough for a two-time NBA MVP in his prime.

Ad

San Antonio gets to keep their core intact with De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama. Jackson also gives them a contingency plan just in case Wemby suffers another season-ending injury.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies get a vital piece in their possible rebuild with Dylan Harper, or even Ace Bailey. Jeremy Sochan could slot into JJJ's spot, with Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells building on their terrific rookie seasons.

Ad

Ja Morant will likely need to get traded to boost Memphis' draft haul, while Harrison Barnes could be dealt at the deadline. He'll be an attractive target for teams looking for expiring contracts. Desmond Bane might stay due to his fit at shooting guard, though it won't be surprising if he goes too during a full rebuild.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More