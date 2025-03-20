NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 20 ft. Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham remains the favorite to win the 2025 NBA Most Improved Player Award. Cunningham has dominated the power rankings over the past few months after cementing himself as an All-Star for the soon-to-be playoff-bound Detroit Pistons.

Ad

Evan Mobley and Tyler Herro are still in second and third place, respectively. Their teams are on a slump in Week 20, but both players produced at a high level despite the losses. Dyson Daniels and Christian Braun round out the Top 5 as two of the best Most Improved Player candidates based on statistical differences from this season to last season.

Nevertheless, let's look at Sportskeeda's Most Improved Player power rankings for this week.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA Most Improved Player Rankings - Week 20

#1 - Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

No. 1 Average (Week 20) - 24.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

- 24.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 25.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG

- 25.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG Average (Last Season) - 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Ad

Cade Cunningham had another solid week to remain atop the Most Improved Player power rankings. He had a 38-point performance in the loss to the Washington Wizards. He also dropped a triple-double in the win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

Cunningham had one bad game last week, an 11-point outing against the OKC Thunder. He was ejected in the third quarter, which sparked coach J.B. Bickerstaff's viral postgame rant about referees.

Ad

#2 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

No. 2 Average (Week 20) - 23.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 23.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (This Season) - 18.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG

- 18.8 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.0 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.5 BPG Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Ad

In the second spot of the Most Improved Player power rankings is Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mobley was solid as a rock for the Cavaliers despite a 1-3 week, including a three-game losing streak.

The defensive anchor had an offensive outburst in the Cavs' loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. He finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and two assists on 13-for-18 shooting.

Ad

#3 - Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

No. 3 Average (Week 20) - 19.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG

- 19.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.8 BPG Average (This Season) - 23.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG

- 23.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Ad

The Miami Heat might be crashing out early and are on a nine-game losing streak, but Tyler Herro is still solid as a rock. Herro's production is down due to the Heat's poor performances.

The former Sixth Man of the Year should finish in the Top 3 of the Most Improved Player of the Year for stepping into a new role following Jimmy Butler's tumultuous season and eventual departure.

#4 - Dyson Daniels | Guard | Atlanta Hawks

Ad

Dyson Daniels | Guard | Atlanta Hawks (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 20) - 14.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 3.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 14.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.3 APG, 3.3 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (This Season) - 14.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.3 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 14.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.3 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (Last Season) - 5.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Ad

Dyson Daniels' arrival to Atlanta was not surprising though his ascent to being a core foundation of the Hawks certainly caught people's attention. Daniels is the NBA's swipes leader and could very well earn votes to win Defensive Player of the Year.

And if only Cade Cunningham is not in the Most Improve Player race, Daniels will be the favorite to win it. He immediately softened the blow of Dejounte Murray's departure and was seemingly the better fit alongside Trae Young.

Ad

Ad

#5 - Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

No. 5 Average (Week 20) - 13.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 13.7 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 15.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 15.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (Last Season) - 7.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Ad

The Denver Nuggets had a forgettable week, but it wasn't enough for Christian Braun to get knocked off. The other candidates such as Amen Thompson, Victor Wembanyama and Norman Powell are all ineligible to win.

Nevertheless, Christian Braun has earned some votes in the Most Improved Player ballot. His performances have ensured that the Nuggets didn't regret not bringing back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.