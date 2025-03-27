NBA Most Improved Player (MIP) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 21 ft. Evan Mobley

There are three weeks left in the 2024-25 NBA regular season, and the race for the Most Improved Player might be a foregone conclusion. Cade Cunningham is the consensus pick to win the award, as the latest odds have favored him over the other candidates on this list.

Ad

Evan Mobley doesn't get a lot of love from betting odds, while Dyson Daniels entered the Top 3 in this week's Most Improved Player power rankings. Tyler Herro dropped one place below, with Christian Braun remaining steady in fifth place after Week 21.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Let's look at this week's Most Improved Player rankings courtesy of Sportskeeda.

NBA Most Improved Player Rankings - Week 21

#1 - Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham | Guard | Detroit Pistons. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

No. 1 Average (Week 21) - 35.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 35.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 25.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (Last Season) - 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 7.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Ad

Despite not playing in two games last week due to injury, Cade Cunningham retained his spot atop the Most Improved Player rankings. It would be hard for Cunningham to get toppled in the final stretch of the regular season.

Even if he misses the rest of the schedule, he'll remain eligible to win the award since he's already played 66 games, which is above the threshold. Nevertheless, playing in the final weeks should cement his status as the favorite to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Ad

#2 - Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley | Forward | Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

No. 2 Average (Week 21) - 16.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.3 SPG, 3.0 BPG

- 16.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.3 SPG, 3.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 18.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG

- 18.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG Average (Last Season) - 15.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.2 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Ad

There's not a lot of love for Evan Mobley's campaign to win the Most Improved Player of the Year. Oddsshark's latest odds show him fifth in the favorites to take home the prestigious prize. His stats are not eye-popping enough to get noticed, which is a shame.

Mobley has shown improvement, not just on both sides of the ball, but also in his confidence and demeanor. He has become a real threat to score when his team needs it the most. He'll likely get more votes for Defensive Player of the Year than Most Improved Player.

Ad

Ad

#3 - Dyson Daniels | Guard | Atlanta Hawks

Dyson Daniels | Guard | Atlanta Hawks (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

No. 4 Average (Week 21) - 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.3 APG, 4.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 13.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 6.3 APG, 4.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 14.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.3 APG, 3.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG

- 14.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.3 APG, 3.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG Average (Last Season) - 5.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Ad

Moving up one place in this week's Most Improved Player power ranking is The Great Barrier Thief, Dyson Daniels. Not only has he established himself as the man with the best nickname in the league, but also the fact that he has also turned steals into an art, much like Victor Wembanyama with blocks.

Daniels is not just about steals based on his performances last week. He recorded two different double-doubles. In one game, he had double-digit points and rebounds, while in the other, scoring and assists were involved. He also has the second-best odds to win the Most Improved Player.

Ad

#4 - Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat

Tyler Herro | Guard | Miami Heat. (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

No. 3 Average (Week 21) - 19.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

- 19.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG Average (This Season) - 23.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

- 23.4 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG Average (Last Season) - 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.5 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Ad

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro goes down one spot to fourth in this week's Most Improved Player power rankings. Herro had a bad matchup against Amen Thompson's Houston Rockets, wherein he had one of his worst games of the season.

But in terms of scoring the basket, Herro bounced back in his final two games of the week. However, it was not enough to salvage his position in this week's power rankings.

Ad

Ad

#5 - Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun | Guard | Denver Nuggets (Photo: IMAGN)

Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

No. 5 Average (Week 21) - 15.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG

- 15.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG Average (This Season) - 15.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG

- 15.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.5 BPG Average (Last Season) - 7.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Ad

The Denver Nuggets found a gem in Christian Braun, who has improved every season he has been in the NBA. Braun would have easily won the Most Improved Player award if All-Stars such as Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley were deemed ineligible.

Nevertheless, Braun has a lot to be proud of for the season he has had. He remained steady as a rock in the Nuggets' offense. If given the chance, there's a chance for him to get on another level and possibly go for the Most Improved Player award next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.