NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 4 Candidates ft. Coby White (Week 23)

Four players are battling for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year, with one clear favorite who has led almost the entire season. There is one clear contender who has raised his level in the second half of the season, and then there are two outside contenders who still have a chance to win.

Narratives play a large part in who wins end-of-season awards. It's no different in the NBA.

The favorite for the award has a lot of the narrative behind him. However, his team’s struggles down the stretch have opened up the path for someone to take the award.

Let’s check out the DraftKings Sportsbook odds as four players are still on the board with a chance to win Most Improved Player.

Top four candidates for 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year

#4, Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors: 150/1

Golden State Warriors guard Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga went from a likely trade piece to a solid member of the rotation. He is now the team's second most reliable scorer behind the legendary Steph Curry.

Kuminga is putting up 16.3 points per game this season. That's a big jump from 9.9 ppg last season. He started just 18 games last season and has already started 44 this year. Kuminga’s odds have slipped as of late as he has missed some time with knee issues. The Warriors also can not seem to climb out of 10th in the West, which does not help his award campaign.

#3, Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder: 50/1

OKC Thunder forward Jalen Williams

Williams has been one of the NBA's best stories. He's the second-best player on one of the league's best teams. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not so good and an MVP candidate, Williams would get even more shine.

He was 80/1 to win the award last week. He is averaging 19.5 ppg and 4.6 apg. He just dropped 33 points in a dramatic win over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

#2, Coby White, Chicago Bulls: +185

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White

White is getting love nationally to win the award. He has been the main contender chasing down the favorite for weeks. The Chicago Bulls seem stuck in ninth place in the East, which does not help his case.

However, White has been a revelation. He took over the Bulls' offense after Zach LaVine went down. Averaging 19.3 ppg and 5.2, he has been the main playmaker for Chicago and the clear second piece to DeMar DeRozan.

#1, Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers: -250

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

Maxey has been the clear, odds-on favorite for NBA Most Improved Player all season. He was named to his first All-Star game, and he has carried the load as Joel Embiid has been out since late January.

However, the Sixers have struggled and fallen to eighth in the East. Their slide could damage his narrative for the award. He is averaging 25.6 ppg and is battling hip issues as the season nears the close.