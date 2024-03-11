NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 Candidates ft. Tyrese Maxey (Week 20)

The race for the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award has had one player leading the way for months. However, another young rising star is playing his way into the competition. According to the odds, it is a two-player race with about a month left in the season.

A few players have made the race tighter as they upped their games in the second half of the season. A possible injury could also affect the race for NBA Most Improved.

Here are the top five candidates for NBA Most Improved. Only six players are listed at all on the odds board per DraftKings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top Five candidates for NBA Most Improved Player of the Year (Week 20)

No. 5 - Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (50/1)

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun

Alperen Sengun saw his chances at the award fade after suffering a tough knee injury over the weekend. He is awaiting test results. He left the game in a wheelchair, and it did not look good.

Sengun was having a great season and has become the focal point of the Rockets offense. He is averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

No. 4 - Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (35/1)

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga has had a great season. His odds dropped back from 25/1 last week. He was 13/1 two weeks ago. The Warriors have gotten healthier, which will take away from some of Kuminga’s opportunities.

He is scoring 15.9 ppg this season. He was putting up 9.9 ppg last season. Kuminga worked his way from likely a trade piece to second-leading scorer for the Warriors at times.

No. 3 - Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder (14/1)

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams

Williams is among the rising stars of the season. He has emerged into the next tier of NBA players.

He may have had a better shot at NBA Most Improved had he not been overshadowed by his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The OKC star is gunning for the scoring leader position and MVP. Williams is averaging 19.0 ppg this season. He suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and will be monitored.

No. 2 - Coby White, Chicago Bulls (+260)

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White

White has emerged as the only player with a solid chance to take NBA Most Improved from the favorite. He has led the Bulls for the second half of the season since Zach LaVine got injured.

White is averaging 24.6 ppg in March and 19.7 ppg this season. He is also efficient in running the offense, dishing out 5.3 apg. His assist-to-turnover ratio this month is 5.2:2.6.

No. 1 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (-260)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey

Maxey is the odds-on favorite and leading candidate for NBA Most Improved. He had several chances to up his production when Joel Embiid was injured. Maxey could be in jeopardy of losing the award if he continues to miss time with his concussion and the Sixers continue to struggle without Embiid.

Maxey is averaging 26.0 ppg, which is 14th best in the NBA. The Sixers hope he returns soon to keep them afloat in the playoff race.