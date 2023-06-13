NBA MVP history: Which player has been the biggest snub of all time?

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is a two-time NBA MVP and many thought he should have won his third straight this season. He is now being crowned as the best basketball player on the planet after leading the Nuggets to their first ever NBA title.

Jokic finished second in the MVP voting to Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists. He has the most unique package of basketball skills. He combines an efficient, well-rounded scoring ability with an uncanny ability to create for others.

He may have deserved his third straight MVP this season. Instead he will settle for Finals MVP and a championship, not a bad consolation prize. Is Jokic the biggest snub for NBA MVP of all time though?

The NBA MVP is often a heated debate. There have been many instances where a player was deemed a snub or a certain narrative drove the voting for the award.

There are many snubs in the history of the NBA MVP. One of the biggest comes with the greatest player of all time.

In the 1996-97 season, Utah Jazz big man Karl Malone took the award over Michael Jordan. Jordan averaged 29.6 ppg that season, while Malone had 27.4. Jordan was coming off a nearly unanimous MVP in the season prior. Voters were likely tired of crowning Jordan every year. However, they gave it back to him in 1998.

No. 3 - Derrick Rose over LeBron James

Rose won the award with the Chicago Bulls over Miami Heat's James during his prime in 2010-11. James averaged 26.7 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 7.0 apg, while Rose averaged 25 ppg and 7.7 apg. James was easily the best player in the league at the time and Rose was on a team led by its team defense.

No. 2 - Allen Iverson over Shaquille O’Neal

O’Neal retired with only one MVP and was snubbed multiple times. In 2000-01, O’Neal was passed over for Iverson despite averaging 28.7 ppg and 12.7 rpg. Iverson was scoring 31.1 ppg. Both players led their teams to 56 wins. O’Neal was much more efficient than Iverson and had a lower usage rate. O’Neal beat Iverson and the Sixers in the finals that year.

No. 1 - Steve Nash over Kobe Bryant

In 2005-06, Bryant averaged 35.4 ppg and was overlooked for Nash, who had 18.8 ppg and 10.5 apg. Bryant had one of the best scoring performances of all time. It was also the season he scored 81 against the Toronto Raptors. Nash shot 50/40/90 for the season. Bryant ended his career with only one NBA MVP.

