NBA News: Ben Simmons to undergo MRI on lower back after reaggravating injury

Simmons played less than five minutes against the Bucks

After missing Philly's clash with the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons returned to the lineup to face the might Milwaukee Bucks. However, his appearance was cut short when he ended up reaggravating his lower back injury and exited the game.

After he made his way to the locker room in the first quarter, it was eventually announced that Simmons will not return for the rest of the game. As a result, Coach Brett Brown then had to re-allocate ball-handling duties to Josh Richardson and Alec Burks.

Simmons left the game with five points, two rebounds, one assist, one block, and one turnover, and is scheduled to undergo an MRI of his lower back on Sunday.

Philadelphia's Ben Simmons will undergo an MRI on his lower back on Sunday, league source tells ESPN. He was definitely in some pain tonight after game vs. Bucks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 23, 2020

The Bucks ended up handing the Philadelphia 76ers a comprehensive 119-98 defeat. The Sixers are currently 35-22 on the season, and sit at the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Across the 53 games he has played, Simmons is averaging 16.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest so far. He is shooting at a career-high rate of 59% from the field and also recording 2.1 steals per game, which is the highest in the league.

