NBA News: Patrick Patterson's absurd response to the Clippers-Lakers game being rescheduled

The battle of LA just got more intense.

When Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others perished in a helicopter crash outside LA, it was only fitting for the league to postpone the Clippers-Laker bout scheduled to happen two days later.

Now that the NBA has set the date for the rescheduled matchup as April 9th, Patrick Patterson of the Los Angeles Clippers used his Instagram account to voice his displeasure and spew unnecessary controversy. He wrote,

“What if we said no thanks don’t want to play the game you chose to cancel?”

Patrick Patterson’s insta story is pure chaos, partly because he used two different fonts but that’s beside the point pic.twitter.com/aUYdYofcYv — Locked On Clippers (@lockedonclips) February 22, 2020

Certainly Patterson's comments will not sit well with most people, considering the demise of Kobe is such a sensitive topic for the entire NBA. Moreover, the 6'8" forward went into recruitment mode, posting about a move for the recently waived DeMarcus Cousins to the Clippers in his updates.

The following changes have been made the #Lakers schedule to add rescheduled game vs. #Clippers: pic.twitter.com/QSHbuwlAkI — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 21, 2020

Patterson signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Clippers this past offseason. He has been putting up unimpressive numbers like 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent from the field ever since. This is his first season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

After two clashes, the Lakers are yet to beat Kawhi and his Clippers this season.