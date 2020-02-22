NBA News: Patrick Patterson's absurd response to the Clippers-Lakers game being rescheduled
When Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others perished in a helicopter crash outside LA, it was only fitting for the league to postpone the Clippers-Laker bout scheduled to happen two days later.
Now that the NBA has set the date for the rescheduled matchup as April 9th, Patrick Patterson of the Los Angeles Clippers used his Instagram account to voice his displeasure and spew unnecessary controversy. He wrote,
“What if we said no thanks don’t want to play the game you chose to cancel?”
Certainly Patterson's comments will not sit well with most people, considering the demise of Kobe is such a sensitive topic for the entire NBA. Moreover, the 6'8" forward went into recruitment mode, posting about a move for the recently waived DeMarcus Cousins to the Clippers in his updates.
Patterson signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Clippers this past offseason. He has been putting up unimpressive numbers like 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.9 percent from the field ever since. This is his first season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
