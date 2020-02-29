NBA News: Pau Gasol admits retirement is inevitable but wants to play one more season in the NBA

Pau Gasol has been sidelined for the past year due to a foot injury

What's the news?

Pau Gasol has not played in the NBA since March 2019, and the two-time NBA champion will turn 40 in July. However, during an interview with EuroHoops, Gasol revealed that he still hopes to find a team for the 2020-21 season before potentially retiring.

"It’s a possibility that there is there too. I’ll have 40 springs this summer, which is not a small number. I understand that sooner or later, whether this summer, next season or another, my retirement is inevitable. I hope not already. I hope that the foot recovers so that it can allow me to play a little more. We will see how much more. Enjoy one last season."

In case you didn't know...

Gasol was drafted with the third overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft, and the Barcelona native established himself as one of the league's best centers during a seven-year spell with the Memphis Grizzlies. Following a blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008, Gasol played a key role alongside Kobe Bryant as LA won championships in 2009 and 2010.

Gasol remained with the Lakers until 2014 and has subsequently spent time with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, and Milwaukee Bucks. He joined the Portland Trail Blazers back in July but was waived in November without having played for the team.

The heart of the matter

Gasol has landed on two contending teams over the past year only for injuries to take their toll. Nevertheless, if Gasol can get healthy in time for the offseason, he could contribute 10 minutes from the bench, while also offering a wealth of experience to the locker room. A return shouldn't be ruled out, although it should be noted that teams have been reluctant to sign the likes of Jamal Crawford.

What's next?

Gasol will continue to rehab the foot injury that has kept him out since March. Nevertheless, the 39-year-old remains hopeful that he will be fit in time to represent Spain at the 2020 Olympic Games.

