NBA News Roundup, Friday, September 13th: Why Carmelo Anthony is not getting offers, Hornets address Kemba Walker exit and more

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 // 13 Sep 2019, 16:23 IST

Carmelo Anthony remains without a team as the new season quickly approaches

The 2019-20 NBA season will get underway in just over six weeks, and the new season promises to be competitive following the demise of the Golden State Warriors. Both Los Angeles teams made major additions as they attempt to replace the Warriors at the top of the West, while the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets also improved during the opening weeks of the offseason.

While teams have already conducted much of their business, further trades could materialize in the weeks leading up to the new campaign, and here are all the latest NBA news and rumors you need to know for September 13th.

#1 Charlotte Hornets defend their decision to let Kemba Walker leave in free agency

Kemba Walker left the Charlotte Hornets for the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets (then Bobcats) back in 2011, and the point guard slowly established himself as one of the NBA's best players during his time with the franchise. After developing his game during his early years in the league, Walker has been named an All-Star in each of his last three seasons.

The 18-19 season was also Walker's best to date as he averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game. The 29-year-old was also named to the 2019 All-NBA Third Team - which made him eligible for a supermax extension. However, despite expressing his desire to remain in Charlotte, the Hornets only offered him a $160 million deal over five years.

Walker eventually opted to join the Boston Celtics, and the Hornets received plenty of criticism for their refusal to offer their star man the max. However, General manager Mitch Kupchak told Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer that the franchise didn't believe that Walker was good enough to make them contenders:

We had great years with him, and we didn’t get into the playoffs. What makes us think that next year (would) be different? I’ve got to step back and look at where we’ve been and where we’re going. Chart out a course that gives us the best chance to build something that is sustainable for more than a year or two.

Following Walker's departure, the Hornets signed Terry Rozier to a three-year, $58 million deal.

